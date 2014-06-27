Courteney Cox Confirms That She's Engaged!

Wedding bells are in order for Courteney Cox! The actress confirmed her plans to get hitched to Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid on Twitter last night, making the announcement by posting a photo of herself and McDaid with the caption, "I’m engaged to him!"

Adorably, McDaid also tweeted the news by sharing the same photo (one minute apart from Cox) with the words: "I'm engaged to her!"

Cox and McDaid, 37, have been dating since last year and their engagement follows that of Cox's buddy and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who is set to marry Justin Theroux. This is McDaid's first marriage; Cox was previously married to David Arquette for 14 years.

It has certainly been a momentous year for Cox! Not only did she get engaged, but she also celebrated her 50th birthday and made her directorial debut with the film Just Before I Go. Cox spoke to InStyle.com in April about the movie, and shared how she personally related to the relationship dynamics that it portrayed.

"Well, I’m really attracted to family issues. I have a really unique situation," she told us. "Here I am, David’s my ex-husband but he’s one of my very best friends. And then I’m in a relationship [with McDaid]. And he is friends with David, and it’s kind of a new thing to be just this comfortable and this okay with everything. David just has my back."

Cox has one 10-year-old daughter, Coco Riley, from her marriage to Arquette. (We're hoping that she'll be the flower girl in McDaid and Cox's wedding.)

Congratulations to the happy couple!

