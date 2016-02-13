12 Star Couples Who Aren’t Afraid of a Little PDA on the Red Carpet

Steve Granitz/WireImage
When it comes to public displays of affection, a little bit goes a long way. And since most A-list couples like to keep the sweet nothings of their relationship under wraps, it's fun to see them let down their guards down every once in a while on the red carpet.
Plus, it seems every duo has their own PDA comfort level. George Clooney and his wife Amal tend to keep it classy (and PG) with a little hand holding, while Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello aren’t shy about going in for a wet one, even when they have an audience.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’re looking back at 12 of our favorite celeb couples who get a little grabby—in a cute way. Cue the collective aww.
GEORGE AND AMAL CLOONEY AT THE PREMIERE OF HAIL, CAESAR!, FEBRUARY 2016.
NICOLE KIDMAN AND KEITH URBAN AT THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, JANUARY 2016.
JENNIFER ANISTON AND JUSTIN THEROUX AT THE CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS, JANUARY 2016.
CHANNING TATUM AND JENNA DEWAN TATUM AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES, JANUARY 2016.
OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS AT THE NEW YORK PREMIERE OF VINYL, JANUARY 2016
WILL SMITH AND JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE 2ND ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL, DECEMBER 2015.
CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, AUGUST 2015.
SOFíA VERGARA AND JOE MANGANIELLO AT THE LOS ANGELES PREMIERE OF MAGIC MIKE XXL, JUNE 2015.
ANNA FARIS AND CHRIS PRATT AT THE LOS ANGELES PREMIERE OF JURASSIC WORLD, JUNE 2015.
