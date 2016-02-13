12 Star Couples Who Aren’t Afraid of a Little PDA on the Red Carpet

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Ferrise
Feb 13, 2016 @ 5:30 am

When it comes to public displays of affection, a little bit goes a long way. And since most A-list couples like to keep the sweet nothings of their relationship under wraps, it's fun to see them let down their guards down every once in a while on the red carpet.

Plus, it seems every duo has their own PDA comfort level. George Clooney and his wife Amal tend to keep it classy (and PG) with a little hand holding, while Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello aren’t shy about going in for a wet one, even when they have an audience.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’re looking back at 12 of our favorite celeb couples who get a little grabby—in a cute way. Cue the collective aww.

1 of 12 Steve Granitz/WireImage

GEORGE AND AMAL CLOONEY AT THE PREMIERE OF HAIL, CAESAR!, FEBRUARY 2016.

2 of 12 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

NICOLE KIDMAN AND KEITH URBAN AT THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, JANUARY 2016.

3 of 12 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

JENNIFER ANISTON AND JUSTIN THEROUX AT THE CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS, JANUARY 2016.

4 of 12 Alberto Rodriguez/NBC

LADY GAGA AND TAYLOR KINNEY AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES, JANUARY 2016. 

5 of 12 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

CHANNING TATUM AND JENNA DEWAN TATUM AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES, JANUARY 2016.

6 of 12 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS AT THE NEW YORK PREMIERE OF VINYL, JANUARY 2016

7 of 12 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

WILL SMITH AND JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE 2ND ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL, DECEMBER 2015.

8 of 12 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, AUGUST 2015.

9 of 12 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

SOFíA VERGARA AND JOE MANGANIELLO AT THE LOS ANGELES PREMIERE OF MAGIC MIKE XXL, JUNE 2015.

10 of 12 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

ANNA FARIS AND CHRIS PRATT AT THE LOS ANGELES PREMIERE OF JURASSIC WORLD, JUNE 2015.

11 of 12 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

ROSE BYRNE AND BOBBY CANNAVALE AT THE TONY AWARDS, JUNE 2015.

12 of 12 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

CHRIS HEMSWORTH AND ELSA PATAKY AT THE LOS ANGELES PREMIERE OF AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON, APRIL 2015.

