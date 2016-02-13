12 Star Couples Who Aren’t Afraid of a Little PDA on the Red Carpet

When it comes to public displays of affection, a little bit goes a long way. And since most A-list couples like to keep the sweet nothings of their relationship under wraps, it's fun to see them let down their guards down every once in a while on the red carpet.

Plus, it seems every duo has their own PDA comfort level. George Clooney and his wife Amal tend to keep it classy (and PG) with a little hand holding, while Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello aren’t shy about going in for a wet one, even when they have an audience.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’re looking back at 12 of our favorite celeb couples who get a little grabby—in a cute way. Cue the collective aww.

