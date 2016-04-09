Who Says You Shouldn't Date Your Co-Worker? 8 Celebrity Couples Who Met on Set

The happy couple met on the set of the soap opera, All My Children. "When I met Mark, I was just sort of thunderstruck. I had a dream about him that night. The next day I went up to him and, although I didn't even know his name, I said, 'I had a dream about you last night. We were married and had a little girl and were on a plane to Rome.' And he was like, 'Oh, really?' and walked away and probably thought about filing a restraining order," she joked to Redbook. "There was a fierce attraction right off the bat. But we had to work together, so we developed a friendship as well. It kind of went hand in hand," Consuelos told the mag.