Who Says You Shouldn't Date Your Co-Worker? 8 Celebrity Couples Who Met on Set

Olivia Bahou
Apr 09, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum: <em>Step Up</em></p>
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum: Step Up

The stars danced their way into each others' hearts on the set of the 2006 movie, Step Up. "We were basically together on the movie. It's interesting now, because we can watch it and see; we can go, 'Oh, wow, that was actually our real first kiss.' As soon as the movie wrapped, we went back to L.A. and were together, and together ever since," Tatum told Cosmopolitan.

AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo
<p>Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum: Now</p>
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum: Now

The Tatums wed in 2009 and are the happy parents of a 2-year-old daughter, Everly.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
<p>Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz: <em>Jamón, Jamón</em></p>
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz: Jamón, Jamón

The couple met on the set of the 1992 film, Jamón, Jamón. While extremely private, Bardem told GQ in 2012, "I'm happily married. I breathe and stay in peace. I truly thank whoever's up there for giving me the opportunity to be loved."

Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
<p>Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz: Now</p>
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz: Now

The couple exchanged vows in a low-profile ceremony in 2010, and have two kids together.

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Evan Peters and Emma Roberts: <em>Adult World</em></p>
Evan Peters and Emma Roberts: Adult World

Peters and Roberts co-starred in the dark comedy, Adult World. "We met on the movie. Everyone thought we dated on the movie and we didn't, not for a long time after," Roberts said on Chelsea Lately. "I actually, on the set, was like, 'Oh yeah, we're totally gonna date.' And I would like flirt with him."

Courtesy
<p>Evan Peters and Emma Roberts: Now</p>
Evan Peters and Emma Roberts: Now

The American Horror Story co-stars have had an on-again, off-again relationship. They broke off their two-year engagement in 2015, but reconciled later that year. Peters told People, "I just love her."

Donato Sardella/WireImage
<p>Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn: <em>Swing Shift</em></p>
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn: Swing Shift

The couple briefly met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, but Hawn played a small role in the film. Their romance blossomed when they co-starred in 1984's drama, Swing Shift.

AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo
<p>Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn: Now</p>
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn: Now

More than 30 years later, the happy couple isn't married. "A lasting relationship isn't about marriage," she told Porter magazine. "It's about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work."

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic
<p>Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar:&nbsp;<em>I Know What You Did Last Summer</em></p>
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar: I Know What You Did Last Summer

The couple met on the set of the 1997 thriller, and have managed to keep their relationship extremely private—a major feat in Hollywood.

© AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo
<p>Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar: Now</p>
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar: Now

The couple hasn't been photographed together on a red carpet since 2007, but their 13-year marriage is going strong. With two young kids together, Gellar told Peoplethat the secret to their happy family is simple: "Make the most of the moments you have."

Ron Galella/WireImage
<p>Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: <em>That 70's Show</em></p>
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: That 70's Show

The couple played love interests on That '70s Show, and Kunis's first-ever kiss was on-set with her future husband. "I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him," she told People. Kutcher was unaware that his co-star had never been kissed. "I was so nervous. She acted so cool. She seemed as if she'd done it a thousand times."

AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo
<p>Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Now</p>
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Now

The couple wed in 2015 and have a 1-year-old daughter together, Wyatt Isabelle.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
<p>Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: <em>The Place Beyond the Pines</em></p>
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: The Place Beyond the Pines

The real-life couple played on-screen lovers in the 2012 crime drama, The Place Beyond the Pines. "I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with," Gosling told Hello! magazine last year.

Lifestyle pictures / Alamy Stock Photo
<p>Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: Now</p>
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: Now

The couple has been dating since meeting on set in 2011 and share a 1-year-old daughter, Esmeralda.

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com
<p>Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa: <em>All My Children</em></p>
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa: All My Children

The happy couple met on the set of the soap opera, All My Children. "When I met Mark, I was just sort of thunderstruck. I had a dream about him that night. The next day I went up to him and, although I didn't even know his name, I said, 'I had a dream about you last night. We were married and had a little girl and were on a plane to Rome.' And he was like, 'Oh, really?' and walked away and probably thought about filing a restraining order," she joked to Redbook. "There was a fierce attraction right off the bat. But we had to work together, so we developed a friendship as well. It kind of went hand in hand," Consuelos told the mag.

ABC Photo Archives
<p>Mark Conseulos and Kelly Ripa: Now</p>
Mark Conseulos and Kelly Ripa: Now

The duo wed in 1996 and are parents to three teenagers.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
