Celebrity Companions

Oct 22, 2008 @ 3:08 pm
Jessica Biel and Tina
Jessica Biel and Tina
Jessica Biel loves spending quality time with her pit-bull Tina. The twosome have been spotted many times during their dog walks.
Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
Felicity Huffman and Tucker
Felicity Huffman and Tucker
Felicity Huffman went to the dogs in her role as ambassador of the Iams Home 4 the Holidays campaign when she celebrated the 10th anniversary of the initiative at Animal Haven in New York City. Huffman—who adopted her own pooch, Tucker, from a shelter—is heading up an effort to find homes for one million orphaned animals by the new year.
Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage
Paris Hilton and Kimchi
Paris Hilton and Kimchi
Paris Hilton toted her tiny Pomeranian puppy Kimchi around New York. Known for her love of dogs, she picked up the new addition from a pet store in Korea. "I have 12 dogs, three cats and two bunnies, Marilyn and Monroe," says Hilton. "I had three parrots and two monkeys, but I sent them to my ranch in Nevada. Tinkerbell is in the Hamptons with my parents."
Kyle Blanc/FilmMagic
Kate Walsh and Flower
Kate Walsh and Flower
The C.A. native arrived to the Late Show with David Letterman with her new puppy Flower. Kate Walsh adopted her pup from Animal Haven in SoHo. "It breaks my heart to know that there are so many loving dogs in shelters just waiting to find homes. My family always adopted all the pets we had. We either got from breed rescues or animal shelters." said the animal-loving actress.
Brian Ach/WireImage
Susan Sarandon and Penny
Susan Sarandon and Penny
Susan Sarandon proudly holds Penny, her Pomeranian Maltese. The Oscar winning actress loves bringing her furry friend with her to movie sets. “I’m now starting a scrap book with my dog with all of these pictures on different sets because it’s pretty funny.” Penny also appeared in the movie Bernard and Doris, playing a pet of Sarandon’s character.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Blake Lively and Penny, Best of 2007
Blake Lively and Penny
The actress often brings her maltepoo Penny to the Gossip Girl set in New York City's East Village. This little pup attracts attention just like her mommy. "A lot of people come up to me and they're like, 'Oh, my gosh, are you...' and I think they're going to ask if I'm from Sisterhood amp#91;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pantsamp#93; and they say, 'with that really cute dog?'"
FlyNet
Rihanna and Oliver, Best of 2007
Rihanna and Oliver
Rihanna holds her charming pup Oliver as she heads into the Stella McCartney boutique in New York. The maltepoo is a popular breed among the stars. Other celebrity owners include Jessica Simpson, Ellen DeGeneres, Carmen Electra and Blake Lively. The AMA winner also has Marley, a Pomeranian named after the singer's idol Bob Marley.
J.Lee/A.Elatab/SplashNewsOnline.com
Hilary Duff and Jack, Best of 2007
Hilary Duff and Jack
Hilary Duff takes her Yorkie Jack to the vet in Sherman Oaks, CA. Between Hilary and her sister Haylie, they have four dogs: Jack (Yorkie), Bentley (Pomeranian), Coco Chanel and Lola (Chihuahuas).
Kevin Perkins/PacificCoast
Jessica Simpson and Daisy, Best of 2007
Jessica Simpson and Daisy
Jessica Simpson gives her maltepoo Daisy a big hug at the Austin airport. Named after her character Daisy Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, this little pup was the most memorable gift she's ever received. "She goes with me everywhere. It's preparing me to be a mother, I think," said Simpson.
Andrew Shawaf/Andy Jonstone/PacificCoast
Vanessa Minnillo, Nick Lachey and Wookie, Best of 2007
Vanessa Minnillo, Nick Lachey and Wookie
Vanessa Minnillo comforts her pooch Wookie, who had a cast on its front leg, after a trip to the animal hospital. The TV host also has three Miniature Pinschers: Rudy, Little Nicky and Bubba.
INF Goff
Selma Blair and Wink, Best of 2007
Selma Blair and Wink
Selma Blair just loves her one-eyed Jack Russell mutt Wink. "I adopted her from the Lange Foundation [a non-profit dog shelter in L.A.] that has the most amazing misfit dogs in the world," said the actress. "They're completely the cutest and sweetest dogs, and so, I have Wink and she's playful and wonderful and she saved me from myself many times."
Tom Vickers/SplashNewsOnline.com
Demi Moore and Vida Blue, Best of 2007
Demi Moore and Vida Blue

Demi Moore accessorized her chic black look with her adorable brown pup, Vida Blue. The fashionable twosome headed out to meet Ashton Kutcher on the set of What Happens in Vegas in New York.

R.Asadorian/SplashNewsOnline.com
Rachel Bilson and Thurmen Murmen, Best of 2007
Rachel Bilson and Thurmen Murmen
"I'm obsessed with him. He's my little dude," says Rachel Bilson of her mixed-breed dog Thurmen Murmen. The actress also has a Pit Bull Terrier named Penny Lane.
FlyNet
Sienna Miller with Porgy and Bess, Best of 2007
Sienna Miller with Porgy and Bess
Proud pet-owner Sienna Miller walks her dogs in a North London park. The actress named her mixed breeds Porgy and Bess after the two main characters in an opera by the same name.
Ramey
