Celebrity Companions

Jessica Biel and Tina
Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
Felicity Huffman and Tucker
Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage
Paris Hilton and Kimchi
Kyle Blanc/FilmMagic
Kate Walsh and Flower
Brian Ach/WireImage
Susan Sarandon and Penny
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Blake Lively and Penny
FlyNet
Rihanna and Oliver
J.Lee/A.Elatab/SplashNewsOnline.com
Hilary Duff and Jack
Kevin Perkins/PacificCoast
Jessica Simpson and Daisy
Andrew Shawaf/Andy Jonstone/PacificCoast
Vanessa Minnillo, Nick Lachey and Wookie
INF Goff
Selma Blair and Wink
Tom Vickers/SplashNewsOnline.com
Demi Moore and Vida Blue
R.Asadorian/SplashNewsOnline.com
Rachel Bilson and Thurmen Murmen
FlyNet
Sienna Miller with Porgy and Bess
Ramey
