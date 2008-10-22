Celebrity Companions

6 of 14 FlyNet

Blake Lively and Penny

The actress often brings her maltepoo Penny to the Gossip Girl set in New York City's East Village. This little pup attracts attention just like her mommy. "A lot of people come up to me and they're like, 'Oh, my gosh, are you...' and I think they're going to ask if I'm from Sisterhood amp#91;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pantsamp#93; and they say, 'with that really cute dog?'"