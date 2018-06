Baby Boom! Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in 2016

It looks like Hollywood has caught the baby bug! In the past year, dozens of stars announced pregnancies and many a celeb gave birth to a brand-new bundle of joy.

From Chrissy Teigen to Anne Hathaway, 2016 has seen A-list stars transform into first-time moms (and show off some incredible maternity style in the process). And thanks to social media, we already have a first look at some of these adorable bundles of joy. From little Luna Simone Stevens to Theodore James Kushner, these newborns are already stealing our hearts.

Brush up on all of Hollywood’s newest additions by checking out all of the celebrity babies born in 2016.