All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
Thanks to COVID-19, we are in the midst of a two-year-long, celebrity baby boom. As one of the only good things to come from the pandemic, we love meeting the quarantine cuties who are joining us.
This year, be prepared for big baby news from your favorite stars, like Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner, and Rosie-Huntington Whiteley. Kicking off the year is model Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, who welcomed twins as we all rang in 2022. And in a move nobody saw coming, power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared that they had a baby via surrogate.
Read on for all the Hollywood hunnies we've welcomed in 2022 so far.
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon
Multiple sources told People magazine that Allison Williams and actor Alexander Dreymon have welcomed a child together. The new addition is a son named Arlo and he was born last winter.
The duo met while filming 2020's Horizon Line, but have been together since 2019.
"They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," a source said. "But they're over the moon."
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
On April 20, People confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed their first child together.
After telling Vanity Fair that she was going to keep her child out of the spotlight, Lawrence kept her promise by not releasing any details about the new arrival, including the baby's name.
"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," a source told People in September 2021. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."
Darren Criss
Glee alum and Ryan Murphy favorite Darren Criss and his wife, Mia, welcomed their daughter, Bluesy Belle on April 11. The actor posted the first photo of the new arrival on April 14.
"M & D made some sweet music," the caption read alongside the post on Instagram. "Bluesy Belle Criss 4/11/22 Out now."
Darren and Mia married in February of 2019. This is their first child together.
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth
People reported that Shia LeBeouf and Mia Goth welcomed a child together, though the publication could not confirm when the baby arrived or provide further details. The two were seen walking in Pasadena, California, with a baby carriage.
Goth confirmed her pregnancy in February 2022. The two actors met on the set of Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. Goth also featured in a music video that LaBeouf directed in 2014. The couple married in 2016.
Grimes and Elon Musk
Grimes is officially a mom of two. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the musician announced that she and boyfriend Elon Musk secretly welcomed a second child, a daughter, via surrogate together back in December 2021. Their baby girl's full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but they call her Y for short.
The new mom explained the meaning behind her daughter's name, revealing that Exa refers to a supercomputing term, exaFLOPS, while Dark represents "the unknown." And Sideræl (pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el"), Grimes says is "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time."
Y's arrival came a year after her big brother X Æ A-12 was born, and Grimes and Musk, who are dating again, want to continue to expand their family. "We've always wanted at least three or four," Grimes shared.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé, Jason Statham, have welcomed their second child together, daughter Isabella James.
"Isabella James Statham 👼🏼 2.2.22," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a crib with the baby's tiny hand visible. She and Statham share a son together, Jack Oscar, who is four.
"At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they're okay and that they have everything they need and that I'm committed as a parent in every way possible," she told People of being a mom in 2019. She announced her second pregnancy back in August 2021.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on February 2, 2022.
"💙 2/2/22," Kylie captioned a sweet, black and white snapshot of the newborn's hand, revealing that the couple's son arrived just a day after big sister Stormi's birthday.
Back in September, Jenner confirmed she was expecting baby number two with Scott with a short video shared to Instagram. In the 90-second clip, Scott and Jenner hugged and little Stormi kissed her mom's growing stomach. Meanwhile, Jenner's mom Kris Jenner was happily surprised by the news and cried tears of joy. "Stormi, we're gonna have a baby!" she said in the video, adding, "This is one of the happiest days of my life."
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they welcomed their first child together via surrogate on January 21, 2021.
"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," the two wrote in a joint statement posted to Chopra's Instagram account.
Back in 2018, she shared that she was interested in having children, but was in no hurry to do so.
Julia Stiles and Preston Cook
Julia Stiles welcomed her second child, a son named Arlo, on January 26, 2022. She broke the news with a photo of the new arrival's feet, writing, "Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo!"
Stiles and her husband, Preston Cook, are already parents to a son, Strummer. He didn't seem to take the news of a new sibling very well, as evidenced in the second image of Stiles's post, which showed a bit of bathroom graffiti.
Michelle Kwan
Olympian Michelle Kwan announced the arrival of her first child, a daughter, on Jan. 5. She hadn't announced that she was pregnant, though her Instagram post included a clip of her growing bump.
"I'm overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!" she wrote on Instagram. "I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like, yet it seems like she's been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I'm glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family and my [love] who I could not live without."
She finished with a note to anyone struggling to conceive, writing, "Also, I want to send my best to all the mom's [sic] out there (as we all know, moms rule the world!). And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You're not alone on this path and I'm pulling for you 🙏🏼"
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin
Ashley Graham announced on Jan. 7 that she and her husband had welcomed their twin baby boys. "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here," she wrote to both Twitter and her Instagram Story. "They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."
She continued, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."
Ervin then reposted the message, expressing his love for his wife before adding, "Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support."
The bundles of joy mark the couple's second and third babies. They're already parents to their 23-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.
In July 2021, Graham took to Instagram to share that she and Ervin were expecting once again. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," she wrote alongside a photo of her cradling her midsection. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."