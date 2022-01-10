Olympian Michelle Kwan announced the arrival of her first child, a daughter, on Jan. 5. She hadn't announced that she was pregnant, though her Instagram post included a clip of her growing bump.

"I'm overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!" she wrote on Instagram. "I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like, yet it seems like she's been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I'm glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family and my [love] who I could not live without."

She finished with a note to anyone struggling to conceive, writing, "Also, I want to send my best to all the mom's [sic] out there (as we all know, moms rule the world!). And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You're not alone on this path and I'm pulling for you 🙏🏼"