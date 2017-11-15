10 Celebs Who Are Seriously Amazing Gift Givers

reesewitherspoon/Instagram
Jennifer Ferrise
Nov 15, 2017

With Black Friday less than 10 days away, now is the time to make that list and check it twice. And while we’re all for a grand gesture on Christmas morning, I think we can also agree that sometimes it's the smaller more, meaningful presents that actually end up being the most memorable.

Ahead of the mad dash to the stores next week, we’re counting down Hollywood’s 10 best gift givers, who run the gamut from ultra extravagent (ahem, Kanye) to completely cost free (Chris Hemsworth, we heart you). And guess what? There isn’t a gift card in sight.

1 of 10 therock/Instagram

Dwayne Johnson

Leave it to The Rock to go big or go home when it comes to gifts. Last year, Johnson surprised his dad, Rocky, with a new set of wheels. "Just a small way of saying thank you dad and Merry Christmas! #DwantaClaus,” he said, alongside this sweet snap.

2 of 10 chrissyteigen/Instagram

John Legend

Legend’s knack for buying gifts is, well, legendary. Just ask Chrissy Teigen. “John got me my lifetime dream for Christmas!” said the supermodel on Instagram in 2015. “A cheese wheel to dump pasta and risotto in for years to come! My table side serving game is bout to be lit!”

3 of 10 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

Christmas queen Reese Witherspoon is always on the hunt for the perfect gifts for her kids, Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee. “They’re definitely not grown up. They still love presents,” she told People. “Ava wants blue jeans and a cool coat. And Deacon is really into music, so we’re getting him a keyboard. As for her youngest? “We’re going with oversize, soft Lego blocks. He loves to make forts, walls, and obstacle courses out of them.”

4 of 10 mileycyrus/Instagram

Liam Hemsworth

Boyfriends take note: jewelry is always a win on Christmas morning. “I love my rainbow moon [earrings] my dude made for me,” ‘grammed Miley Cyrus about the delicate gems Hemsworth gave her last year.

5 of 10 elsapatakyconfidential/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth

Not to be outdone by his little bro, Chris Hemsworth delivered a different kind of holiday cheer to his wife, Elsa Pataky, on Dec. 25. “Best Christmas present ever! A kiss from @chrishemsworth!,” she captioned this snap. Priceless!

6 of 10 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

A drum set, foosball table, and a Hello Kitty car? Mason, Penelope, and Reign may be the luckiest kids around, thanks to mom and master gift giver Kourtney Kardashian.

7 of 10 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

If you take one look at Goop’s holiday gift guide, it’s easy to see that Paltrow knows what she’s doing in the present department. And as mom to Apple and Moses, her ideas for kids are especially on point. One example? The Hello Hanna mini-activity set, which she recommends for both boys and girls: “My kids love customizing their placemats while they wait for dinner."

8 of 10 kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West

West is known for showering Kim Kardashian West with lavish presents all year round. But during the holiday season, he goes all out. In 2013, the rapper gave his wife this Hermès Birkin bag, handpainted by artist George Condo. Without the art, the bag goes for a cool $40,000. Then in 2015, he one-upped himself by buying her 150 (!) individual presents, including a Prada jumpsuit and Louis Vuitton dress, among other things. “He sent his assistant to Italy and shopped via Skype,” Kardashian West later revealed during a live stream on her site.

9 of 10 britneyspears/Twitter

Britney Spears

Spears was so excited to give sons Sean and Jayden their brand new skateboards she let them unwrap the gifts a day early. “'Twas the night before Christmas!” she tweeted. And judging by their grins? Yes, Mom nailed it again.

10 of 10 gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen

It turns out the supermodel is a good shopper and an even better gift wrapper (extra points for the variety!). We’re pretty sure her two kids with husband Tom Brady were ecstatic to wake up to this festive sight on Christmas morning.

