Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, and More Stars Show Off Their Alter Egos

Movie stars like Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong’o spend most of their careers smiling for the cameras, so what happens when the spotlight goes dark? These celebrities have a shy side that comes out when the director calls “cut.”

At this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Shutterstock photographer Andrew H. Walker asked actors to show two different sides of themselves to the camera, and was surprised to find that dozens of A-list stars were more than willing to oblige.

Adams showed her shy side in her first shot, which she said represented her intrinsic, private self, but then she got up on the table for a glammed-up photograph. “Okay, now I’m going to give you some Hollywood,” she told Walker.

Lily-Rose Depp flashed a rare smile to reveal her goofy side, while Sigourney Weaver walked off the set, saying that her private self would run away from a photo shoot.

In 22 portraits exclusive to InStyle.com, celebrities from Dakota Fanning to John Legend, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jason Sudeikis show their “dark side” to the camera. Click through to see them all.