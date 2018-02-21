9 Celebrity-Crafted Wine, Liquor, and Beer Lines

Jane Asher
When it comes to alcohol, we all have favorite varieties and brands. From wine and beer to vodkas and tequilas, the options truly are endless and among them are a bevy of celebrity-approved choices. But some stars have taken things a step further by indulging their inner entrepreneurs and launching their own lines of booze.

From George Clooney's tequila brand, Casamigos—which he founded with Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber and later sold—and Diddy's high-end vodka, Cîroc, to Francis Ford Coppola's now-famous winery, Inglenook Estate, and the Hanson brothers' pale ale, hilariously named called Mmm Hops (clever boys), there's a celebrity pet project for pretty much any type of alcoholic indulgence out there.

Scroll through our collection of the best celebrity-created wines, liquors, and beers, below, and then head out to your local liquor store to pick up a bottle of your new favorite drink. You're welcome.

Ryan Reynolds: Aviation Gin

"In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company," Reynolds joked, announcing that he had acquired an ownership interest in Aviation Gin. "Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way," he said in a press release.

George Clooney: Casamigos Tequila

Made from agaves grown in Jalisco, Mexico, Casamigos Tequila was a product of Clooney friendship with Rande Gerber (Cindy Crawford's husband)—and their mutual love of the spirit. The duo debuted the line in the U.S. in 2013, and the rest is history.

Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola first put down roots in the wine business back in 1975 when he and his wife, Eleanor, purchased the Inglewood Estate in California's Napa Valley. But his family has a history of winemaking that dates back to the 1920s, when the director's grandfather made wine in secret in Prohibition-era New York.

Fergie: Ferguson Crest

Ferguson Crest was founded in 2006 by Black Eyed Peas vocalist Fergie and her father, Pat Ferguson. The six-acre estate winery—located in Santa Barbara County, Calif.—even released a special-edition wine called Fergalicious, after the insanely catchy song.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: Chateau Miraval Côtes de Provence

Despite the questions surrounding the future ownership of Chateau Miraval and the property's winery, there's no denying that Brangelina make a great rosé!

Antonio Banderas: Anta Banderas

The Spanish-born actor bought this winery back in 2009 in Ribera del Duero, a popular wine region in Castile and León, Spain.

Drew Barrymore: Barrymore Wines by Carmel Road

Barrymore teamed up with Carmel Road winery in Soledad, Calif., to create her own collection of wines: a pinot grigio, a pinot noir, and, of course, a refreshing summer rosé.

Titus Burgess: PBTB Wines

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star started his own brand of wines after his song, "Peeno Noir," from the Netflix show became a viral hit. The actor now sells three types of California wines, a rosé, and TWO types of pinot noir.

Justin Timberlake: Sauza 901 Tequila

In a collaboration with Casa Sauza, a distillery based in Jalisco, Mexico, Timberlake created his very own brand of tequila, Sauza 901.

Hanson Brothers: Hanson Brothers Beer Co.

The Hanson brothers have their own craft beer brewery, located in their hometown of Tulsa, Okla. Their flagship beer? A pale ale variety called Mmmhops, derived from their '90s hit "MMMBop". Very creative!

