9 Celebrity-Crafted Wine, Liquor, and Beer Lines

When it comes to alcohol, we all have favorite varieties and brands. From wine and beer to vodkas and tequilas, the options truly are endless and among them are a bevy of celebrity-approved choices. But some stars have taken things a step further by indulging their inner entrepreneurs and launching their own lines of booze.

From George Clooney's tequila brand, Casamigos—which he founded with Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber and later sold—and Diddy's high-end vodka, Cîroc, to Francis Ford Coppola's now-famous winery, Inglenook Estate, and the Hanson brothers' pale ale, hilariously named called Mmm Hops (clever boys), there's a celebrity pet project for pretty much any type of alcoholic indulgence out there.

Scroll through our collection of the best celebrity-created wines, liquors, and beers, below, and then head out to your local liquor store to pick up a bottle of your new favorite drink. You're welcome.