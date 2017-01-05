29 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related

So, you have your cousins, then you have your second cousins, and third cousins ... and then fourth cousins once-removed?

As your family tree grows, it becomes increasingly complicated. But if you think your ancestry is hard to track, wait until you get a load of the crazy familial connections in Hollywood. Thanks to the use of stage names, there are plenty of famous faces you didn't realize were actually related.

From cousins like Melissa and Jenny McCarthy and Snoop Dogg and Brandy, to step-relatives like Christian Bale and Gloria Steinem (we're not kidding), scroll down below to take a look at the most surprising celebrity family ties.