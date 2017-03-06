21 Celebrities You Had No Idea Voiced Disney Characters

Jane Asher
Mar 06, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Animated films these days bring quite a bit of star power. From Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in 2013's Frozen, to Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling in 2015's Inside Out, and even Dwayne Johnson in 2016's Moana, Disney and Pixar definitely have a knack for pulling in the big names. 

And while celebrities lending their vocals to Disney films is nothing new, there was perhaps less buzz surrounding those casting choices back in the day. So, we took a stroll down memory lane to remember the forgotten famous voices who brought Disney characters to life. 

From Minnie Driver as Jane in 1999's Tarzan, to Samuel L. Jackson in 2004's The Incredibles, here, all the stars you totally forgot voiced animated Disney characters.

1 of 21 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Courtesy Walt Disney Studio

Tony Goldwyn as Tarzan

Yes, former President Fitzgerald of Scandal was also the man who grew up in the jungle, somehow skimboarding on tree branches.

2 of 21 Robin Marchant/Getty; Courtesy Walt Disney Studio

Minnie Driver as Jane in Tarzan

We wonder how long "You'll Be in My Heart" was stuck in her head after wrapping the movie. Because it's still playing on repeat in ours. 

3 of 21 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty; Courtesy Disney Pixar

Emma Thompson as Queen Elinor in Brave

Honestly, is there anything this woman can't do?

4 of 21 Getty; Courtesy Walt Disney Studio

Tate Donovan as Hercules

Donavan has played many roles over the years, from Joshua on Friends to Jimmy Cooper on The O.C., but we will never be over the fact that he was also the voice of the impossibly strong demi-God from Greek mythology—toned down of course for the movie's audience. 

5 of 21 Getty; Courtesy Walt Disney Studio

Danny DeVito as Phil in Hercules

Devito voiced the sarcastic Satyr (half-man, half-goat) who helped the titular character rise from zero to hero

6 of 21 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Courtesy Walt Disney Studio

Eddie Murphy as Mushu in Mulan

Would you rather have Donkey or Mushu as your sidekick? Toughest. Question. Ever. 

7 of 21 Getty; Courtesy Disney/Pixar

Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story

Buzz in Spanish mode may have made Toy Story 3 for us, but there's no one-liner out there as resonant as "to infinity and beyond!" A total classic.

8 of 21 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Courtesy Disney/Pixar

Tom Hanks as Woody in Toy Story

How many times do you think he had to record the phrase, "there's a snake in my boot!" over the course of the three (and now four) movies?

9 of 21 Rick Kern/Getty Images; Courtesy Disney Pixar

Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski in Monsters Inc. 

Our favorite little one-eyed monster.

10 of 21 Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage; Courtesy Disney Pixar

Steve Buscemi as Randall in Monsters Inc.

Steve Buschemi as the weird, evil, sneaky monster. Pretty perfect casting, if you ask us. 

11 of 21 Mike Marsland/WireImage; Courtesy Disney Pixar

John Goodman as Sully in Monsters Inc. 

Another perfect casting on Disney's part here. Who didn't fall in love with big teddy bear Sully by the end of the movie?

12 of 21 Mike Coppola/Getty; Courtesy Walt Disney Studio

Rosie O'Donnell as Terk from Tarzan

In case you forgot, Terk is Tarzan's "older sister" who makes a ruckus at Jane and her father's camp in the jungle. Re-watch the movie and you'll totally have that "wait, that's Rosie O'Donnel!" epiphany moment. 

13 of 21 Frederick M. Brown/Getty; Courtesy Walt Disney Studio

Scott Weinger as Aladdin

You probably recognize Weinger's face from Full House, as he played D.J.'s long-term boyfriend Steve. He even made a cameo as his animated alter-ego in a Disneyland-based episode of the family show. 

14 of 21 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Alamy

 David Spade as Kuzco in The Emporer's New Groove

The comedian lent his voice to the Incan Emporer turned llama in this highly underrated Disney movie. 

15 of 21 Mike Windle/Getty; Alamy

Mandy Moore as Rapunzel in Tangled

As soon as Rapunzel broke into her first song of the movie, we knew we recognized that voice from somewhere. Specifically from the song "Stupid Cupid," sung by Moore in The Princess Diaries.  

16 of 21 Grant Lamos IV/Getty; Alamy

Matthew Broderick as Simba from The Lion King

Broderick may not have lent his singing voice to the movie, but there's no mistaking his speaking voice once Simba transforms from a young cub to a full-grown lion during the Hakuna Matata montage. 

17 of 21 Brett Cove/Barcroft/Getty; Alamy

Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone from The Incredibles

Another highly underrated, but truly exceptional Disney film, Samuel L. Jackson kills it as Mr. Incredible's partner in crime saving the world. We're hoping he comes back for round two, coming in 2018. 

18 of 21 George Pimentel/FilmMagic; Alamy

Mel Gibson as Captain John Smith from Pocahontas

We're just going to say, if it weren't for John Smith, Pocahontas would be much more of a feminist princess

19 of 21 Vera Anderson/WireImage; Alamy

Robin Williams as Genie in Aladdin

The best celebrity to voice the best Disney character. RIP Robin Williams, we still miss you. 

20 of 21 Ian Gavan/Getty; Alamy

Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen from Cars

We'd recognize Wilson's voice pretty much anywhere, especially while out on a drive on an animated version of Route 66. 

21 of 21 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jonathan Taylor Thomas as Young Simba from The Lion King

We don't know who's cuter here: baby JTT or baby Simba. "Oh, I just can't wait to be king..."

