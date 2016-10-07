10 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Novelists and Children's Book Authors

Jane Asher
Oct 07, 2016

While many actors and entertainers make their living off of their main acting profession, there are plenty more out there who have turned to the written word as a fun side job. These celebs have all moonlighted as authors, and we're not talking about the age-old celebrity memoir. They all took it a step further, writing fictional stories, children's books, and young adult novels, letting their inner creative juices flow.

From Britney Spears and her mom Lynne's young adult novel, to Chris Colfer's sweet children's book series, it seems as though every major celeb has dabbled in the art of fiction, obviously, some to better avail than others—don't worry, we still love you Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

While many of these celebrities were actually co-authors on their books, getting help from professional writers, there are plenty more who actually did write their own words, some of them to glowing reviews and even ended up on the New York Times bestsellers list—we're looking at you Lauren Graham!

Scroll through our list of the best celebrity authors and get a head start on your fall reading list.

James Franco, Palo Alto

James Franco, Palo Alto

Franco later turned his collection of short stories into a movie, co-starring Emma Roberts.

Britney Spears and Lynne Spears, A Mother's Gift

Britney Spears and Lynne Spears, A Mother's Gift

The mother-daughter duo wrote this book, published back in 2003, about a young girl from Mississippi who earns a scholarship to a prestigious East Coast performing arts school. The novel was later turned into a TV movie, executive produced by the Spearses.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Rebels: City of Indra

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Rebels: City of Indra

Even the Jenner sister have hopped on board the dystopian YA novel train with their story of Lex and Livia, two young girls living in a restrictive society in the future (out Nov. 15).

Lauren Conrad, L.A. Candy

Lauren Conrad, L.A. Candy

In this fictional young adult novel, Jane Roberts and her friend Scarlett are living in Los Angeles as interns and are approached by a TV executive to star in their own reality series ... hmm, sounds a bit familiar, don't you think?

Chris Colfer, The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell

Chris Colfer, The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell

In the first installment of his children's hexology, Colfer introduced his readers to Alex and Conner Bailey, twins who travel to a magical realm through the mysterious powers of their own cherished book of fairy tales, coming face-to-face with the characters they grew up reading about.

Julianne Moore, Freckleface Strawberry

Julianne Moore, Freckleface Strawberry

In this sweet children's book, Moore told the story of a young girl who learns to accept herself as she is, freckles and all.

Nicole Richie, The Truth About Diamonds

Nicole Richie, The Truth About Diamonds

In her debut novel, Richie introduced us to Chloe Parker, the adopted daughter of a famous rock star and member of the elite Hollywood A-list circle. Parker struggles with growing up in the spotlight, something that Richie had plenty of real-life experience to draw from when she wrote the book.

Madonna, The English Roses

Madonna, The English Roses

Madonna's children's book series explored the close friendship among four young girls, teaching lessons about friendship and inclusivity along the way.

Tyra Banks, Modelland

Tyra Banks, Modelland

In this young adult novel, Banks introduced her readers to Tookie La Crème, an aspiring model who was accepted to a prestigious boarding school called Modelland. She forms close friendships with three other girls at the school and, together, they face the trials and tribulations of Modelland and endeavor to discover why they were all accepted to the school.

Lauren Graham, Someday, Someday Maybe

Lauren Graham, Someday, Someday Maybe

This New York Times bestseller follows Franny Banks as she tries to make it on Broadway in New York City. In the smart and warm novel, we watch Franny give it her all, as she continues to strive for that success she's always dreamed of.

