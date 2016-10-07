10 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Novelists and Children's Book Authors

While many actors and entertainers make their living off of their main acting profession, there are plenty more out there who have turned to the written word as a fun side job. These celebs have all moonlighted as authors, and we're not talking about the age-old celebrity memoir. They all took it a step further, writing fictional stories, children's books, and young adult novels, letting their inner creative juices flow.

From Britney Spears and her mom Lynne's young adult novel, to Chris Colfer's sweet children's book series, it seems as though every major celeb has dabbled in the art of fiction, obviously, some to better avail than others—don't worry, we still love you Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

While many of these celebrities were actually co-authors on their books, getting help from professional writers, there are plenty more who actually did write their own words, some of them to glowing reviews and even ended up on the New York Times bestsellers list—we're looking at you Lauren Graham!

Scroll through our list of the best celebrity authors and get a head start on your fall reading list.