Princess Diana's Pamella Roland DeVos wedding gown is basically the most '80s thing ever, and those long sleeves are all kinds of unique. Instead of being sleek and form fitting like Kate's, Diana's dress had super puffy arms that even the designer couldn't help but comment on: "Diana’s dress was very ’80s, it had the sleeves and was overwhelming," she said before the royal wedding. "Kate won’t do that." Nailed it.