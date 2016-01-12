15 Stars Reveal Whether They Wore Spanx to the 2016 Golden Globes 

To Spanx, or not to Spanx? That's exactly what lead Hollywood starlets asked themselves and their go-to stylists hours before stepping onto the Golden Globes red carpet, and for a series of late-night, jam-packed after-parties. Sure, everyone typically prefers to remain hush-hush about their shapewear favorites, but as we learned last night on the red carpet and inside our star-studded celebration, it's 2016 and the times are a-changing. Everyone from Modern Family star Sarah Hyland to the always sexy Eva Longoria admitted to wearing something beneath their gowns last night. And while not all the celebrities on board loved the fully tucked-in feeling, they each delivered hilarious, unforgettable responses.
PHOTOS: See All the Stars Who Shined at the 2016 Golden Globes
Below, 15 beauties reveal what really lay beneath their red carpet gowns.
—With reporting by Sharon Clott Kanter, Brandi Fowler, and Brianna King
SARAH HYLAND (ABOVE): "“I always wear shapewear!” she told us. “Spanx. Everyone wears Spanx. It’s just like the regular, the short Spanx. I’m one of the only people that’ll be like, 'I’m wearing them.' But I guarantee you 90 percent of these women are wearing them and they’re lying about it if they tell you otherwise.”
-
1. Zoe Kravitz
“I’m just wearing underwear. Calvin Klein. Little boxers.”
-
2. Kaley Cuoco
“I’m not tonight because the dress is so comfy, but normally I love Spanx. I’m all about it. But tonight I didn’t need to wear them because the dress is so flow-y. I was okay.”
-
3. Gillian Anderson
“I always wear Spanx. Spanx, nylon, like hose are my best friend. I mean, I always have them on. I sleep with them on. That’s not true. Yes.”
-
4. Rumer Willis
“No. It’s so see-through that you can't really wear a whole lot. So a lot of double-stick tape holding me in.”
-
5. Rachel Bloom
“I’m in like two corsets. Here, feel. Feel. So there is a cincher with like a top corset and then Spanx over it to cover up the corset lumps. It's a lot. I’m an 1800s saloon girl. But it’s worth it because I f---ing love this dress and I feel so good in it.”
-
6. Eva Longoria
“No, there’s no Spanx-ing going on tonight. Usually I would, but this dress has such a low back that I can’t. My inspiration tonight? Comfort!”
-
7. Jaime King
“This is all Wolford underneath. Let me say something about the Wolford. It took me two hours to find the right shapewear for this dress. It’s like the beautiful body suit, and then like a slip on underneath it. Or on top of it. But the right combination was like a serious issue. I didn’t want any areas going."
-
8. Sarah Rafferty
"I’m not wearing them in this dress—that’s one reason why I picked it. I’ve had a busy week, so there’s been a lot of boob tape and Spanx. I have some scars actually from the tape.”
-
9. Portia Doubleday
“What lies beneath is a lot of suction. I have a lot of tulle in here. I don’t know though. I closed my eyes and my stylist put it on me.”
-
10. Greer Grammer
“I’m actually not right now and the only reason is the butt is kind of see through. So, I’m not wearing shapewear. But, usually I would 100 percent wear Spanx.“
-
11. Jamie Lee Curtis
“Nothing. See … I’m not wearing anything under it," she told InStyle—and then had us rub her dress to prove it.
-
12. Jaimie Alexander
“No, those things drive me nuts. You couldn’t pay me enough to wear Spanx. I won’t do it. I’d rather hit the gym.”
-
13. Maura Tierney
“I’m afraid there is. I don’t usually wear Spanx, but my stylist made me put them on, and I’m sure they help. They actually feel great, so it’s fine.”
-
14. Sophia Bush
“There is just a very little pair of Commandos. Spanx aren’t comfortable for a night that’s this long, and if I don’t have to do it, I’m not doing it.”