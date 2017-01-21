34 Celebrities Who Showed Their Support for the Women's March

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage (2); Frazer Harrison/Getty
Isabel Jones
Jan 21, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Say what you will about our nation’s current state, but citizens are certainly coming together. One of the most prominent examples? Hollywood’s involvement in the historic Women’s March on Washington, which was attended by over 500,000 people, per the Los Angeles Times. And celebrities showed up en masse to express their solidarity with women everywhere—Katy Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, And America Ferrera are just a few of the names taking to the streets. 

The anticipation has been building for months, and over the past few days especially, social media has been abuzz with talk of the momentous event. Like many of her peers, Beyoncé made her support known. "Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change.#WomensMarch," Queen Bey posted on Facebook this week.

Women (and men!) in Hollywood are strutting their support in the D.C. march as well as the many sister events happening around the country and in other parts of the world. Chelsea Handler, for one, lead a march at Sundance, and across the pond, both Victoria and David Beckham expressed their support via Instagram, while back home, Demi Lovato et al. showed their sisterhood on Twitter. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPh6QB5hAJY/?taken-by=davidbeckham
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPh5v6Eg8Zy/?taken-by=katyperry

Below, some of the celebrities who are making their voices heard.

1 of 31 Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Uzo Aduba

On Jan. 12, the Orange Is the New Black star tweeted her support, writing: "Unity. Protection. Power. Progress. WOMEN RISE UP. Join us at the @womensmarch on Jan 21. Solidarity. Now. #WomensMarch."

Advertisement
2 of 31 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

America Ferrera

In addition to attending the march, the outspoken actress is also the chair of the event's Artists' Committee. 

3 of 31 Valerie Macon/AFP

Patricia Arquette

The vocal Oscar winner told Vanity Fair, "I think this march on D.C. is a really natural response for a lot of people. People just instinctively booked tickets."

Advertisement
4 of 31 Walter McBride/WireImage

Danielle Brooks

The OITNB star took to Twitter on Jan. 12, writing: "#WomensMarch Jan 21st. Let's stand together!"

Advertisement
5 of 31 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Chelsea Handler

The talk show host is leading a sister march at the Sundance Film Festival. "We have an opportunity right now to stand together and use our voices to fight for the very rights women fought for and won years ago," she told The Hollywood Reporter

Advertisement
6 of 31 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson

Discussing her plans to attend Saturday's march, ScarJo said, “It is my duty as an American citizen to exercise my rights, make my voice heard and stand up for what I believe in,”

Advertisement
7 of 31 François Guillot/AFP

Cher

The icon has vocalized her support of the march on Twitter

Advertisement
8 of 31 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Padma Lakshmi

On Jan. 20, Lakshmi reminded Twitter followers that she would be attending the march on Washington. 

Advertisement
9 of 31 Jemal Countess/Getty

Frances McDormand

The actress is a member of the march's Artists' Table.

Advertisement
10 of 31 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Katy Perry

The chart-topping singer attended the march on Saturday, sharing on Instagram

“I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings.”
Advertisement
11 of 31 Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan

Debra Messing

"As soon as I heard the announcement that a march was happening, I committed myself to going," Messing told Yahoo Beauty, "I’m definitely marching."

Advertisement
12 of 31 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Chloë Grace Moretz

The young actress pledged her support last week on Instagram

Advertisement
13 of 31 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hari Nef

The actress and model is a member of the march's Artists' Table

Advertisement
14 of 31 Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Amy Schumer

Last week, the comedian shared her decision to march on Washington with her Instagram followers, writing: "See you at the@womensmarch in D.C. On Jan 21!#whyimarch Because women's rights are human rights. There are many reasons I'm marching. This is a big one."

Advertisement
15 of 31 John Lamparski/Getty

Jessica Chastain

"See you there!" Chastain wrote on Instagram in reference to the march.

Advertisement
16 of 31 John Sciulli/Getty

Danai Gurira

Guirra is a member of the march's Artists' Table.

Advertisement
17 of 31 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Gloria Steinem

The celebrated feminist is an honorary co-chair for the march on Washington. 

Advertisement
18 of 31 Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan

Zendaya

Zendaya shared her support of the march with a graphic she posted to Instagram last week. "See you there. #WomensMarch on Washington January 21st 9am-4pm," she wrote

Advertisement
19 of 31 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Constance Wu

"Having a march in Washington that is headlined and frontlined and led by women is a statement about the patriarchal standards that we don’t even see because they are so woven into the fabric of our existence," Wu told The Hollywood Reporter

Advertisement
20 of 31 Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Kara Walker

Walker is a member of the march's Artists' Table

Advertisement
21 of 31 Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan

Olivia Wilde

Wilde encouraged all to take part in the march via Instagram, writing, "We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all. Join the movement! Men are welcome!"

Advertisement
22 of 31 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Samantha Bee

Bee will attend Saturday's march. 

Advertisement
23 of 31 Todd Williamson/Getty

Rob Delaney

The Catastrophe star pledged his support to the London Women's March. 

Advertisement
24 of 31 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Alexa Chung

This week, Chung tagged the Women's March in an Instagram photo of herself wearing an "In Solidarity" tee.

Advertisement
25 of 31 Mike Windle/Getty

Laverne Cox

According to this tweet, Cox will march in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
26 of 31 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Madonna

The Queen of Pop shared her support for the march (and Nike?) in an NSFW Instagram post

Advertisement
27 of 31 Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Mark Ruffalo

"#WomensMarch is beautiful. Well balanced, reasoned, and life affirming. Please consider supporting or attending!" the Spotlight actor tweeted on Monday. 

Advertisement
28 of 31 Steve Granitz/Getty

Kerry Washington

"Calling all defenders of human rights to join the @womensmarch on Jan 21! #WomensMarch," the Scandal star tweeted on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
29 of 31 Rommel Demano/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o

"Proud to move with the @womensmarch this January 21st, raising my voice for honesty, truth, and compassion against injustice, lying and greed. #whyimarch#WomensMarch," the Oscar-winner wrote on Instagram

Advertisement
30 of 31 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Janelle Monáe

Monáe will perform at Saturday's march on Washington. 

Advertisement
31 of 31 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen

"i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC," Teigen announced on Friday via Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!