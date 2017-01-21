34 Celebrities Who Showed Their Support for the Women's March

Say what you will about our nation’s current state, but citizens are certainly coming together. One of the most prominent examples? Hollywood’s involvement in the historic Women’s March on Washington, which was attended by over 500,000 people, per the Los Angeles Times. And celebrities showed up en masse to express their solidarity with women everywhere—Katy Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, And America Ferrera are just a few of the names taking to the streets.

The anticipation has been building for months, and over the past few days especially, social media has been abuzz with talk of the momentous event. Like many of her peers, Beyoncé made her support known. "Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change.#WomensMarch," Queen Bey posted on Facebook this week.

Women (and men!) in Hollywood are strutting their support in the D.C. march as well as the many sister events happening around the country and in other parts of the world. Chelsea Handler, for one, lead a march at Sundance, and across the pond, both Victoria and David Beckham expressed their support via Instagram, while back home, Demi Lovato et al. showed their sisterhood on Twitter.

Incredibly proud of the strong women marching and fighting for equality. We will continue to stand united #WomensMarch @womensmarch pic.twitter.com/nS4A1EmoOa — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 17, 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPh6QB5hAJY/?taken-by=davidbeckham

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPh5v6Eg8Zy/?taken-by=katyperry

We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us. @womensmarch #WomensMarch #January21

— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) January 14, 2017

Below, some of the celebrities who are making their voices heard.