11 Celebrities with Their Very Own Toy Doll Doppelgänger

Todd Williamson/Getty; Hulton Archive/Getty; Valerie Macon/AFP
Isabel Jones
Nov 17, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Some would say that the highest celebrity honor is earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, casting your handprints in a namesake slab of cement—but we think there’s a form of immortalization that beats even that: having a doll made in your likeness.

Throughout the years, Mattel and fellow toy companies have turned the most high-profile American figures into plastic toys for pop culture-obsessed children, adults, and doll collectors.

Want to see Katy Perry and J.Lo share a stage? Make Ava DuVernay and Zendaya work on a film together? Thanks to Mattel, it can be done (sort of).

Most recently, the company created a Barbie in Ashley Graham’s likeness, which the plus-sized model ensured was made sans thigh-gap. But Graham is far from the first to receive such an honor—the tradition has been in place since 1967, when Twiggy was introduced to the Barbie family.

VIDEO: Beyoncé and Jay Z Dress as Barbie and Ken Dolls

 

Scroll through our collection below to see some of the most notable celebrity dolls.

1 of 11 Valerie Macon/AFP; Courtesy of Mattel

Ashley Graham, 2016

Graham had one requirement when it came to her mini-me, “She had to have her thighs touch.”

2 of 11 Hulton Archive/Getty; Courtesy of Mattel

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1998

No one's more iconic than Breakfast at Tiffany's lead Holly Golightly—except maybe the actress who played her, Audrey Hepburn. This edition is just one of many Hepburn-inspired Barbies. 

3 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage; Courtesy of Mattel

Katy Perry, 2011

This Perry-inspired Barbie was sold at a charity auction in late 2011. The bidding began at $3,250

4 of 11 Todd Williamson/Getty; Courtesy of Mattel

Jennifer Lopez, 2013

Play personal stylist to the one and only Jenny from the block. 

5 of 11 Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Courtesy of Mattel

Ava DuVernay, 2015

The Oscar-nominated director's Barbie doll sold out within minutes of its launch in late 2015. 

6 of 11 Allen Berezovsky/Getty; Courtesy of Mattel

Heidi Klum, 2009

The perfect accessory for your next Project Runway binge watch.

7 of 11 John Lamparski/WireImage; Courtesy of Mattel

Nicki Minaj, 2011

Like Perry's doll, Minaj's Barbie was also sold at a charity auction, though its price was a tad higher at $4,855.

8 of 11 Patrick Kovarik/AFP; Courtesy of Mattel

Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games, 2012

The Katniss Everdeen Barbie comes with some vital accessories: a bow and set of arrows. 

9 of 11 Dan MacMedan/WireImage; Courtesy of Mattel

Zendaya, 2015

Thank goodness Zendaya's stunning Academy Awards look is forever immortalized in Barbie doll form. 

10 of 11 Silver Screen Collection/Getty; Courtesy of Mattel

Elizabeth Taylor, 2012

Several Barbie dolls bear the iconic actress's name. This one was released shortly after her death in 2011. 

11 of 11 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Mattel

Misty Copeland, 2016

The history-making ballerina made her Barbie doll debut in May 2016. 

