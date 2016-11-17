11 Celebrities with Their Very Own Toy Doll Doppelgänger

Some would say that the highest celebrity honor is earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, casting your handprints in a namesake slab of cement—but we think there’s a form of immortalization that beats even that: having a doll made in your likeness.

Throughout the years, Mattel and fellow toy companies have turned the most high-profile American figures into plastic toys for pop culture-obsessed children, adults, and doll collectors.

Want to see Katy Perry and J.Lo share a stage? Make Ava DuVernay and Zendaya work on a film together? Thanks to Mattel, it can be done (sort of).

Most recently, the company created a Barbie in Ashley Graham’s likeness, which the plus-sized model ensured was made sans thigh-gap. But Graham is far from the first to receive such an honor—the tradition has been in place since 1967, when Twiggy was introduced to the Barbie family.

VIDEO: Beyoncé and Jay Z Dress as Barbie and Ken Dolls

Scroll through our collection below to see some of the most notable celebrity dolls.