13 Celebrities That Prove Pumpkins Are the Best Fall Accessory

Olivia Bahou
Oct 30, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Fall is, no doubt, the most basic season. Between pumpkin spiced lattes, leaf peeping, and apple picking, there are countless opportunities to live your best autumnal life—and get that fall-perfect ‘gram—but perhaps no sweater-weather activity is more Insta-worthy than the pumpkin patch.

While our boyfriends make fun of us for those pumpkin-filled photo shoots, these celebrities are proof that hunting for the perfect pic(k) is nothing to be ashamed of. Whether they’re posing for a Snap like Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna or carting a load of pumpkins around the patch like David and Victoria Beckham, these stars have lived out their best and most elemental pumpkin patch dreams.

You don’t even need to venture out of the city to get an epic squash-filled ‘gram: Just peep Blake Lively, above, who turned hailing a cab on the Upper East Side into an autumn activity like only a true queen could do.

Keep scrolling for more stars who made a pumpkin into the perfect fall accessory—but sadly, not into a carriage. That would be real magic.

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star matched her fiery minidress to her pumpkins on an autumnal outing with her kids.

Brooke Shields, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna, 2016

David and Victoria Beckham, 2015

Heidi Klum, 2015

Debra Messing, 2015

Shay Mitchell, 2014

Harry Styles, 2014

Kendall Jenner, 2012

Kylie Jenner, 2012

Blake Lively, 2011

