63 Photos of Your Favorite Stars at Wimbledon

The 2016 Championships at Wimbledon wrapped up over the weekend, and the tennis tournament made headlines—and not just for the sport. Set in London at the historic All England Tennis Club, the grass courts are the site of some of the hottest action and the best people-watching of the tennis season.

While the men on the court are certainly easy on the eyes, we can’t help but let our gaze wander to the major celebrities in the stands. No matter what round of the tournament, several of Hollywood’s biggest stars were on-hand to catch a match, especially when fan favorites like Serena Williams or Roger Federer took the court.

Over the years, Hollywood hotties including Justin Timberlake, Bradley Cooper, Kit Harington, and Chris Hemsworth have been spotted in the stands. Oscar winners Kate Winslet, Sean Connery, Anne Hathaway, and Jack Nicholson have graced the tournament with their presence, while Grammy winners Drake and Ciara have also proved to be tennis fans.

RELATED: Hottest Men of the 2016 French Open

This year alone saw appearances by stars like Beyoncé and Jay Z, the Prince William and Kate Middleton, and David Beckham. As for the action on the court, Williams made history by winning the tournament, taking home her 22nd Grand Slam trophy and tying Steffi Graf's record, while Andy Murray made Britain proud by taking his second Wimbledon championship.

Relive the action of Wimbledon by flipping through our gallery of celebrities in the stands through the years, and watch the video above for 17 major stars who are fans of the sport.