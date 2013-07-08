Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler's Wimbledon Selfie, Plus More Stars at the Grand Slam

The men’s Wimbledon championship game between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic was a monumental event for British tennis, and stars packed into Centre Court in order to watch Murray defeat Djokovic to end the 77-year drought for British men in the tournament. While Murray was making history on court, Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler almost stole the show in the stands with their enthusiasm for the match as well as each other. The two actors, dressed in coordinating suits, were laughing, cheering, and most importantly, snapping selfies as they watched from the sidelines. We're thinking that their score is LOVE-LOVE. Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at Wimbledon, including Pippa Middleton, Victoria Beckham, and more.

1 of 18 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler

took a break from watching Andy Murray defeat Novak Djokovic in the men's Wimbledon final to snap a selfie in the stands.
2 of 18 WENN.com

Victoria Beckham

after watching Andy Murray defeat Novak Djokovic in Louis Vuitton, the star congratulated Murray on his win on Twitter. "Congratulations to @andy_murray and his family. Wonderful day at #wimbledon!! So proud to be British! X vb."
3 of 18 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kim Sears

cheered on longtime boyfriend Andy Murray enthusiastically from the stands as she watched him bring home a win for Britain during the championship match against Novak Djokovic.
4 of 18 i-Images/PacificCoastNews.com

Pippa Middleton

arrived to cheer on fellow countryman and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray during his semi-final match against Polish player Jerzy Janowicz in an striped coral dress by Temperley London.
5 of 18 Stephen Lock/i-Images/Polaris

Jude Law

was all smiles as he made his way to Centre Court where he took in the semi-final match between Andy Murray and Polish player Jerzy Janowicz.
6 of 18 Splash News

Kim Cattrall

looked sharp as she arrived on the grounds of the All England Tennis Club to take in a few of the quarterfinal matches during the tournament.
7 of 18 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne

made his way through the crowd in order to take his seat to watch his fellow countryman, Andy Murray, advance to the quarterfinals.
8 of 18 Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/AbacaPress

Andy Murray

took a break from acing his opponents on the court to watch Bernard Tomic of Australia best France's Richard Gasquet in their third round match on day six of the Wimbledon Championships.
9 of 18 Wenn

Natasha Bedingfield

arrived on the grounds The All England Lawn Tennis Club for the fourth day of the tennis tournament. She watched Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams play on centre court.
10 of 18 Startraksphoto

Maria Sharapova

showed her support for her boyfriend, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, during his second round match against Grega Žemlja. She did not play in the tournament due to injuries.
11 of 18 XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

Pippa Middleton

arrived at the All England Club to watch Roger Federer and Andy Murray defeat their opponents in a light blue ensemble by Sandro.
12 of 18 Clive Brunskill/Getty

Michelle Dockery

stopped by the Evian Live Young suite at Wimbledon wearing a light pink shirtdress and navy coat.
13 of 18 Dave M. Benett/Getty

Naomi Campbell

made a fashionable statement as she arrived at the All England Club to watch the tournament.
14 of 18 Dave M. Benett/Getty

Matthew Morrison

looked gleeful at the Evian Live Young suite during the opening day of Wimbledon.
15 of 18 Dave M. Benett/Getty

Laura Carmichael

of Downton Abbey attended the opening day of the grand slam in a bright floral dress.
16 of 18 Clive Brunskill/Getty

Condoleezza Rice

watched the Roger Federer and Andy Murray matches from the Royal Box. The former Secretary of State is a big tennis and Wimbledon fan.
17 of 18 Clive Brunskill/Getty

J.K. Rowling

enjoyed an afternoon of tennis at the All England Club with husband Neil Murray.
18 of 18 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana

partied with the players at a pre-Wimbledon party, held at the Kensington Roof Gardens in London.

