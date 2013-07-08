Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler's Wimbledon Selfie, Plus More Stars at the Grand Slam

The men’s Wimbledon championship game between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic was a monumental event for British tennis, and stars packed into Centre Court in order to watch Murray defeat Djokovic to end the 77-year drought for British men in the tournament. While Murray was making history on court, Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler almost stole the show in the stands with their enthusiasm for the match as well as each other. The two actors, dressed in coordinating suits, were laughing, cheering, and most importantly, snapping selfies as they watched from the sidelines. We're thinking that their score is LOVE-LOVE. Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at Wimbledon, including Pippa Middleton, Victoria Beckham, and more.

