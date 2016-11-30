8 Powerful Celebrities Who Shut Down Tabloid Rumors

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Jeff Spicer/Getty; Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Jane Asher
Nov 30, 2016

The Hollywood rumor mill is one crazy place to find yourself in. From plastic surgery claims and haters on social media, to hurtful accusations from tabloids and strangers, stars find themselves dealing with a good amount on nonsense on a daily basis.

While plenty of celebrities just brush off the comments and move on, plenty more use their elevated status to clap back on the haters, and discuss what these claims might mean for society in general. Renée Zellweger's Huffington Post op-ed on the Hollywood obsession with plastic surgery garnered major attention, and Jennifer Lawrence's letter called out the unfair wage gap between men and women that exists not just in the corporate world, but in film and media as well.

Take a look here at all the celebrities who took a stand and set the record straight regarding crazy rumors, unrealistic standards, body shamers, and more.

1 of 8 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston

Like Zellweger, Aniston famously took to Huffington Post to discuss the media’s obsession with her appearance, and her lack of children, after a magazine claimed she was pregnant after being spotted in a bathing suit, after eating lunch. “For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news,’” she wrote. “We get to decide how much we buy into what’s being served up, and maybe some day the tabloids will be forced to see the world through a different, more humanized lens because consumers have just stopped buying the bullshit.”

2 of 8 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Justin Theroux

When Theroux posted an Instagram shot of a graffiti-painted wall, fans were quick to notice the “f—Brad Pitt” line on the wall. Theroux set the record straight before anyone even had the chance to try and call him out with a caption of hashtags, one of them being, “#andNOthispostisNOT'shading'anyonebecauseimnotelevemyearsoldimeanseriously”

3 of 8 Jeff Spicer/Getty

Renée Zellweger

Zellweger famously wrote an op-ed for Huffington Post in August of this year, taking down tabloid news outlets that publish articles that are simply incorrect, like the one that reported she had plastic surgery to alter her eyes. “Maybe we could talk more about why we seem to collectively share an appetite for witnessing people diminished and humiliated with attacks on appearance and character and how it impacts younger generations and struggles for equality, and about how legitimate news media have become vulnerable to news/entertainment ambiguity, which dangerously paves the way for worse fictions to flood the public consciousness to much greater consequence,” she eloquently wrote. “Maybe we could talk more about our many true societal challenges and how we can do better.” Damn girl. Nice. Work.

4 of 8 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence took to Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter to discuss her frustration with the pay gap between men and women in Hollywood. The Sony email hack in 2014 revealed that while she and her female co-star, Amy Adams, received seven percent of backend profits for American Hustle, their male co-stars (Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Renner) all made nine percent. "I didn't get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself. I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early," she wrote. "But if I'm honest with myself, I would be lying if I didn't say there was an element of wanting to be liked that influenced my decision to close the deal without a real fight. I didn't want to seem 'difficult' or 'spoiled.’ At the time, that seemed like a fine idea, until I saw the payroll on the Internet and realized every man I was working with definitely didn't worry about being 'difficult' or 'spoiled.'"

5 of 8 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

In 2015, Hadid posted an emotional Instagram, hitting back at the body shamers and all-around Internet trolls who love to take aim at the gorgeous supermodel for her curvy body. “You can make up all the reasons you think I am where I am, but really, I’m a hard worker that’s confident in myself, one that came at a time where the fashion industry was ready for a change,” she wrote. “I hope everyone gets to a place in their life where they’d rather talk about the things that inspire them, over the things that bring others down.”

6 of 8 Michael Tullberg/Getty

Ashley Graham

Graham is a constant victim of body shamers and social media trolls, and took an opportunity to clap back with an Instagram photo of herself in a bathing suit, with the caption, “Someone once told me my thighs were 'cellulite city'. But I now realize these thighs tell a story of victory and courage. I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you. #beautybeyondsize #effyourbeautystandards”

7 of 8 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard shut down rumors that she was the reason Brat Pitt and Angelina Jolie were getting a divorce in September with a simple Instagram post. "This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into,” she wrote. “As this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up. Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion”

8 of 8 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen

With her always refreshing dose of realness, Chrissy Teigen let everyone know just how exactly celebrities “get their bodies back” so quickly after giving birth. "Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything," she said on the Today Show. "So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody’s losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there. We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that's normal, or like that's realistic."

