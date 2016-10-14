10 Superstars Who Moonlight as Restaurateurs

If you’re looking for a surefire place you could catch up with one of your favorite celebs in N.Y.C. or L.A., look no further: These 10 restaurants have major star power behind them. From actors like Eva Longoria and Ryan Gosling to musicians like Jay Z and Justin Timberlake, you might be surprised to find that these busy celebrities also double as restaurateurs.

However, not every situation calls for the same celebrity eatery: While Longoria’s Latin restaurant has total date night vibes, Timberlake’s is a go-to for down-home barbeque and Jay Z’s transforms into a nightclub.

Plus, they’re not all in it to earn cash on the side: Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee, which boasts two New York locations, donates profits to its foundation that supports education and community development around the world. Jon Bon Jovi, meanwhile, lends a hand here at home with JBJ Soul Kitchen, which allows patrons to volunteer in exchange for a meal.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these 10 surprising restaurateurs and their food joints.