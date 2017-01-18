10 Celebrities Who Have Run the New York City Marathon

Registration is now open for the 2017 New York City Marathon, and you've got one month until registration closes on February 17 to decide if you'll be racing through the boroughs in November (the first Sunday in November, to be exact). Not a runner? What if we told you that you could complete the marathon alongside Ryan Reynolds? Yeah, start lacing up those trainers. Given that over 50,000 people participate, it's no surprise that there are celebrities running in the ranks of the annual marathon. Below, see some of the stars who have completed the 26.2-mile trek–and looked good while doing it, natch. If Katie Holmes can do it, why not you?

1 of 10 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Katie Holmes

The actress crossed the finish line at the 2007 marathon.

2 of 10 Mark Mainz/Getty

Sean Combs

Combs completed the 2003 race in four hours and fourteen minutes.

3 of 10 Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos/ZUMA Wire

Teri Hatcher

Hatcher ran in 2014 to support Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organization.

4 of 10 AKM-GSI      

Pamela Anderson

Pam Anderson successfully completed the 2013 marathon in under six hours.

5 of 10 Michael Stewart/Getty

Alicia Keys

NYC native Alicia Keys ran in 2015 for Keep A Child Alive.

6 of 10 Sharkpixs/ZUMA Press

Edward Norton

Actor Edward Norton ran in 2009 to raise funds for the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust.

7 of 10 Jeff Klein-KPA/Jeff Klein/ZUMA Press

Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds ran in 2008 to help raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research.

8 of 10 Gary He/ AP Images for MOTOACTV

The television host and fitness enthusiast ran in the 2011 marathon.

9 of 10 AKM-GSI

Christy Turlington

Turlington is an old pro at marathons – she's run NYC, Boston, Chicago, and London.

10 of 10 Amanda Schwab/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Bill Rancic

Rancic raised $30,000 for Fab-U-Wish, a charity founded by his wife, Giuliana, during the 2013 marathon.

