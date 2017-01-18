10 Celebrities Who Have Run the New York City Marathon

Registration is now open for the 2017 New York City Marathon, and you've got one month until registration closes on February 17 to decide if you'll be racing through the boroughs in November (the first Sunday in November, to be exact). Not a runner? What if we told you that you could complete the marathon alongside Ryan Reynolds? Yeah, start lacing up those trainers. Given that over 50,000 people participate, it's no surprise that there are celebrities running in the ranks of the annual marathon. Below, see some of the stars who have completed the 26.2-mile trek–and looked good while doing it, natch. If Katie Holmes can do it, why not you?