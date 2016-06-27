12 Celebrities Who Have Officiated Weddings

Celebrities are pretty adept at taking on different roles (it's literally their job), but what about playing an IRL minister? Role of a lifetime, guys. The number of stars who have donned proverbial robes and married their loved ones is kinda mind-blowing—not to mention super romantic—so check out our roundup of ordained celebs and just try not to tear-up.

Kris Jenner

Occasional Real Housewives star and friend to Nicole Brown Simpson, Faye Resnick, got married in 2015, and called upon Kardashian momager Kris Jenner to officiate. Kris even did Faye a solid and hosted the wedding in her Calabasas home. "Faye, you're a beautiful woman," Kris shared during the ceremony. "But your true beauty and true radiance, your true success will not be what's accomplished in your career, but what is built in your character, your integrity and in the beliefs that you hold to every day."

Lady Gaga

When gay marriage was legalized in New York, Mother Monster got ordained and officiated the wedding of her yoga teacher, Tricia Donegan. “I’m actually getting ready now to be ordained to marry one of my best friends, Tricia, who is also my yoga instructor,” she said back in 2011.

Sir Ian McKellan

Sir Ian McKellen officiated the wedding of his best friend/X-Men co-star, Patrick Stewart when he married Sunny Ozell in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. "His remarks were not only full of wisdom and humor and poetry but knowledge of the two of us," Stewart said. "There wasn’t a person there who didn’t [get choked up]. I certainly did."

Jimmy Kimmel

When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in 2015, they asked late night host Jimmy Kimmel to officiate. Theroux said having Kimmel do the honors was "the biggest blessing in the world," and that "It was exactly what you would want him to do. He was extremely funny, kept things extremely light, was extremely touching." And yes, Jimmy "cried a little bit." So cute.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch officiated his friends' same-sex wedding at the Hacienda Hotel in Ibiza, and it appears he got ordained just for the occasion. "It's a very private, lovely thing to be asked to do," he said. "Of course, I'm going to make a joke after it, 'I do weddings. Next will be children's parties and bat mitzvahs,' if it goes well. It's a mainly Jewish and gay audience, so hopefully they will be lenient towards me."

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's main man officiated the wedding of country star Ashley Monroe (of Miranda Lambert's band, The Pistol Annies) and Chicago White Sox pitcher John Danks. "They're my dearest friends," Monroe said of former couple Blake and Miranda. "And we wanted someone with personality to marry us!"

Emma Stone

Emma was happy to step in as officiant for her publicist, Holly Shakoor, when she married director Ruben Fleischer back in 2012. The star walked down the aisle to "Thunder Road," and gave an "eloquent and composed" speech. "[She] didn't seem nervous at all," a source said. "She talked about how she met Holly six years ago and then how Ruben directed her in Zombieland."

Ian Somerhalder

Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder officiated the wedding of his friends, Paul and Jessica, and yep—there's video evidence. "Marriage is perhaps the greatest and most challenging adventure in human relationships," Ian said. "No ceremony can create your marriage, only you can do that."

Tom Hanks

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks officiated Girls star Allison Williams' 2015 wedding to Ricky Van Veen. “Here's what I did,” Hanks said. “I studied the ministry for over $35. And if you want to call me the Right Reverend Tom Hanks, I think you should. "I'm for rent. If you can afford the honorarium, I'll be there for ya."

Kesha

Kesha is a huge supporter of the LGTBQA community, and agreed to officiate the same-sex wedding of her hairstylist, Vittorio Masecchia, and his husband, Felipe Noqueira. This was actually the second wedding Kesha officiated—she also married two women after getting ordained in 2012.

Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien hosted a wedding on late night in 2011, officiating the same-sex marriage of costume designer Scott Cronick and David Gorshein. In a truly sweet moment, Cronick was walked down Bravo's Andy Cohen — his favorite celebrity. "We are gathered today in this beautiful place to witness the joining of two lives," Conan said. "By the power vested in me by the State of New York and the Universal Life Church Monastery, I know pronounce you husband and husband!"

Jonah Hill

Remember when Adam Levine hung up his bachelor hat and married supermodel Behati Prinsloo? Jonah Hill officiated their ceremony! The Wolf of Wall Street star has been good friends with Levine since junior high school, so it's not too crazy that he got his officiant on for the 2014 wedding. "Jonah was hysterical," a source said. "He was telling so many jokes, but then in the middle would be so sweet and sincere." Another source echoed this statement, saying, "Adam knew that he was putting himself good hands by having Jonah officiate. He and Behati set out to make this the most fun wedding that anybody had ever experienced and they truly did just that."

