12 Celebrities Who Have Officiated Weddings

Remember when Adam Levine hung up his bachelor hat and married supermodel Behati Prinsloo? Jonah Hill officiated their ceremony! The Wolf of Wall Street star has been good friends with Levine since junior high school, so it's not too crazy that he got his officiant on for the 2014 wedding. "Jonah was hysterical," a source said. "He was telling so many jokes, but then in the middle would be so sweet and sincere." Another source echoed this statement, saying, "Adam knew that he was putting himself good hands by having Jonah officiate. He and Behati set out to make this the most fun wedding that anybody had ever experienced and they truly did just that."