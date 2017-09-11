davidbeckham / Instagram
We all have our hobbies—and despite having hectic schedules, so do celebrities. But while some choose to do yoga or go horseback riding, others take to the water for good old-fashioned fishing. From seasoned anglers like Chris Pratt—who recently shared snaps after giving his son a lesson—to catch-and-release proponents like Emmy Rossum and Hugh Jackman, stars are getting "hooked" on a very different kind of casting call. And, naturally, they’ve got the photos to prove it.
Take the bait and scroll down for 10 celebrities who are secretly fishermen (and fisherwomen).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement