We all have our hobbies—and despite having hectic schedules, so do celebrities. But while some choose to do yoga or go horseback riding, others take to the water for good old-fashioned fishing. From seasoned anglers like Chris Pratt—who recently shared snaps after giving his son a lesson—to catch-and-release proponents like Emmy Rossum and Hugh Jackman, stars are getting "hooked" on a very different kind of casting call. And, naturally, they’ve got the photos to prove it.

Take the bait and scroll down for 10 celebrities who are secretly fishermen (and fisherwomen).