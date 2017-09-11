10 Celebrities Who Are Secretly Fishermen

davidbeckham / Instagram
We all have our hobbies—and despite having hectic schedules, so do celebrities. But while some choose to do yoga or go horseback riding, others take to the water for good old-fashioned fishing. From seasoned anglers like Chris Pratt—who recently shared snaps after giving his son a lesson—to catch-and-release proponents like Emmy Rossum and Hugh Jackman, stars are getting "hooked" on a very different kind of casting call. And, naturally, they’ve got the photos to prove it. 

Take the bait and scroll down for 10 celebrities who are secretly fishermen (and fisherwomen).

1 of 10 juleshough / Instagram

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough shared a recent #tbt to one of her “best arm and core workouts ever!” And according to her caption, it was more than just an exercise success. “Sometimes you just gotta go out and catch your own dinner…Best sashimi of my life.”

2 of 10 prattprattpratt / Instagram

Chris Pratt

Nothing like a little father-son bonding while on vacation in Hawaii. “Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw!” Pratt captioned this photo, adding an encouraging message for other families to hit the water together. “Get out and fish! No better way to share God’s bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing! Get out on the water!”

3 of 10 emmyrossum / Instagram

Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum detailed her catch-and-release fly fishing experience with now-husband, Mr. Robot creator, Sam Esmail: “Today, Sam proved yet again he’s a magnet for success at anything he puts his mind to. Sam’s first time fly fishing, his FIRST CAST OUT, he gets a bite and reels in a four pounder. I caught this beauty after about an hour of struggling with the arm motion. They all went back into the river and swam away!”

4 of 10 shailenewoodley / Instagram

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley hit the docks with her fishing rod in May.

5 of 10 davidbeckham / Instagram

David Beckham

David Beckham proudly displayed his catch of the day back in May.

6 of 10 thehughjackman / Instagram

Hugh Jackman

“Catch, Obligatory ‘Proof’ Photo & Release,” Hugh Jackman captioned this shot documenting his day of fishing in Montauk.

7 of 10 alessandraambrosio / Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

“Gone fishing in paradise,” Alessandra Ambrosio captioned this summer-y sunset snap, adding an ever-appropriate #foreveronvacation.

8 of 10 chrishemsworth / Instagram

Chris Hemsworth

For Chris Hemsworth, a day by the water was a little too quiet. “What a magical place this was - not a soul in sight, or fish either, s—t loads of mosquitos though,” read his caption.

9 of 10 joansmalls / Instagram

Joan Smalls

Last month, Joan Smalls modeled alongside a new kind of costar in Puerto Rico—and she appeared to be anything but a fish out of water.

10 of 10 realjessemetcalfe / Instagram

Jesse Metcalfe

While in Canada earlier this summer, a grinning Jesse Metcalfe showed off his “first catch of the season,” an 11-lb King Salmon.

