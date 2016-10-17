11 Celebrities Who Design Killer Shoe Collections

Donato Sardella/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo
Isabel Jones
Oct 17, 2016

Fame and fortune may seem like enough from the outside, but these multi-tasking celebrities prove they can dip their toes in any pool (or shoe!) with their unique and impressive side jobs: footwear lines. The actors, singers, and celebrity children have shown off their design talents with best-selling collaborations and entire clothing and accessory labels.

In fact, some of these stars have pushed so hard for their designs and stood by their brands for so long that their shoe lines are now one of the first associations people make with them.

It’s hard to believe that known actress and Manhattanite Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t launch her career with a shoe line—fancy footwear has always been such a vital part of her public image. And how about Rihanna—remember the days before the singer hit the design jackpot with her PUMA Creeper shoe? We barely do.

Browse through below to check out the hottest celebrity footwear lines both available now and launching in the near future.

KENDALL + KYLIE: Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner

Given that the Kardashian-Jenner fam isn’t exactly known for their frugal spending habits, we were surprised to learn that Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s eponymous shoe line (Kendall + Kylie) isn’t super expensive. The collection boasts prices below $300, some as low as $130.

Unsurprisingly, the catwalk queen and her lil sis’s line is composed mainly of heels, with a few lace-up flats thrown in the mix. The reality stars also lend their design talent to clothing and handbags.

Back in September, Kendall discussed the growing label’s progression, telling InStyle, “I think with every collection we become more comfortable with design and it gets better and better.” We couldn’t agree more, Kendall!

Shop the latest designs from Kendall + Kylie here.

GIUSEPPE x JENNIFER: Jennifer Lopez and Giuseppe Zanotti

As a longtime style aficionado, Jennifer Lopez brought her exquisite taste to the capsule collection she created with Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

Launching next January, the collection combines the best of its two collaborators. “The collection Giuseppe and I have created is everything you would expect from the both of us—badass high heels with shapes that are fierce and of course, have some sparkle!” Lopez said.

Zanotti added, “The collection, like Jennifer, is sensual, sophisticated, modern but also playful with a bit of edge.”

The collaboration will be sold at Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Giuseppe Zanotti Design stores, and online.

FENTY x PUMA: Rihanna

Rihanna based her collaboration with Puma on her desire to take the brand “to a new place with something unpredictable and unexpected”—well, this bad gal accomplished just that. The singer’s FENTY x PUMA collection began with the Puma Creeper and has evolved into much, much more—furry slides and sporty stiletto sneakers now characterize the label, which also includes edgy outerwear.

Shop the FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna collection here.

SJP Collection: Sarah Jessica Parker

The reigning queen of sophisticated footwear, Sarah Jessica Parker, is by no means new to the design world. She collaborated with clothing chain Steve & Barry’s on her exclusive 2007 line, “Bitten,” launched the SJP shoe Collection in February of 2014, and is in the process of rolling out SJP LBD—a line of little black dresses sold through Bloomingdale’s.

Last August, Parker told InStyle that her love for the SJP Collection pushes her to take risks she wouldn’t ordinarily take: “I am much more courageous because it feels like it's outside myself—like I wouldn't do something crazy just for me. But it's for the shoes."

According to the collection’s website, the line was built with three tenets in mind: “quality, using color as a neutral, and giving the single sole a new heartbeat.”

Shop Parker’s collection of classic and luxurious Italian shoes here.

Adidas x YEEZY: Kanye West

Mr. West designs shoes to complement his fashion line, Yeezy (seen here), but he also collaborates with Adidas to create some of the most desirable sneakers in the game. His latest design for the brand is the Yeezy Boost 750 in Chocolate, set to debut on Oct. 15, 2016.

Shop West’s Yeezy kicks here.

IVANKA TRUMP: Ivanka Trump

Trump’s shoe line presents the trends most lusted after at a price point the majority of designers have difficulty meeting. Enjoy the look for much, much less with Ivanka Trump’s footwear collection, available here.

JESSICA SIMPSON and THE WARM UP: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson’s popular shoe line combines her girl next-door style with modern trends and accessible pricing. Last August, Simpson took her vision one step further with a new athleisure line, The Warm Up.

In a statement, Simpson shared her inspiration for the collection, saying, "It's all about working out and wearing out for women these days; we deserve to feel sporty, stylish and comfortable."

Right on, Jess!

Shop Simpson’s footwear line here.

ZAYN x GIUSEPPE: Zayn Malik and Giuseppe Zanotti

Like J.Lo’s Zanotti collaboration, Zayn’s mini shoe collection (four different styles) debuts early next year. According to the singer, Zanotti’s aesthetic is a perfect complement to the 23-year-old’s musical leanings. "Style is not being afraid to be bold about some things, or to say what it is you have to say," Zayn told GQ, “I feel like Giuseppe does that with his collection—and I try to do that with my music. So it kind of works."

Daya by Zendaya

The 20-year-old actress and singer launched Daya by Zendaya this past summer, a shoe line influenced by those closest to her. Zendaya told InStyle, “I was inspired by the women in my life: my oldest sister, my niece, my little nieces who will soon be wearing heels, you know, because they’re all working women who are either in college, or a mother, or a young girl who is still in school and about to go to her first school dance.”

In marketing the line, the actress was also careful to ensure that her designs would be in reach of the modern woman, one who can’t necessarily shell out for designer duds. “The average woman cannot just go out and buy however many Christian Louboutins they want,” Zendaya told InStyle. “But they want that luxury and they want that feeling, and I think they deserve that as well.” Zendaya made that desire a reality, pricing every item in her line between $70 to $110.

Shop the Daya by Zendaya collection here.

FERGIE FOOTWEAR and FERGALICIOUS: Fergie

The former Black Eyed Pea has channeled her signature style into Fergie Footwear, which has branches into her discount collection, Fergalicious. With chic styles as low as $30, we’d say her line is just that.

Shop Fergie Footwear here.

