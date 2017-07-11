8 Celebrities Who Were Adopted

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Lindsay Dolak
Jul 11, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Giving a child a loving home is an incredible gift that many celebrities know about firsthand. And while we often hear stories of celebrities who have adopted children, there are also many stars who have been adopted themselves. 

One of the most well-known is Nicole Richie, who was adopted at age 9 by her biological father's bandmate, Lionel Richie.

VIDEO: Stars Who Were Adopted

Scroll down to see more famous adoptees, and for more information on the adoption process, check out the Dave Thomas Foundation now.

1 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Faith Hill

The Grammy award-winning country star was adopted as an infant by Edna and Ted Perry who raised her alongside their two biological sons in Star, Mississippi.

2 of 7 lya S. Savenok/Getty

Debbie Harry

The Blondie singer was given up for adoption when she was a few months old and said she used to fantasize about Marilyn Monroe being her biological mother. "I saw her as the mother of invention or something like that," Harry said. "She had a profound effect on a lot of people."

 

3 of 7 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The former Jersey Shore star was born in Santiago, Chile, before being adopted by an Italian-American family. She's been very open about her path to learning more about her birth family and said she's "open to going [to Chile] and meeting" them. 

4 of 7 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Kristin Chenoweth

The award-winning actress was born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where she was adopted into the Chenoweth family as an infant. The adoptee is a strong advocate for American adoption and credits her success to her adoptive parents' unconditional love and support.

5 of 7 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx

The Oscar-winning actor, whose mother was also adopted, was adopted by his maternal grandparents shortly after birth.

6 of 7 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson was adopted by his maternal grandmother as an infant. However, he grew up believing she was his mother. His actual biological mother, who gave birth to him as a teenager, was his sister. He did not find out the truth until he was 37 years old and both his mother and grandmother were already deceased.

7 of 7 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Frances McDormand

The Oscar- and Emmy award-winning actress was one of three kids adopted by a Disciples of Christ minister, Vernon, and his wife, Noreen. In turn, McDormand adopted her son, Joel, when he was six months old.

