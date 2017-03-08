See the Celebrities Who've Slayed in Victoria Beckham's Clothing Line 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Mr.Exclusive/MEGA; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Isabel Jones
Mar 08, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Styles may come and go, but celebrities’ love of Victoria Beckham’s timeless clothing line is here to stay.

Becks’ namesake line, which launched in 2008, is one of the most successful celebrity ventures into the business of fashion. Not only is it a commercial hit, but it’s also a red carpet and street style favorite for many A-list stars.

VIDEO: #NYFW: Victoria Beckham Spring 2016

 

From Selena Gomez to Gal Gadot, the passion for VB’s unique fashion brand has only gained momentum in its eight-year run. Scroll down below to see (and shop!) your celebrity style crushes’ best ever Victoria Beckham looks.

1 of 15 Monica Schipper/WireImage

January Jones

The Last Man on Earth star made her presence hard to ignore in this fire engine red Victoria Beckham two-piece (top: $323; stylebop.com, $366; farfetch.com).

Advertisement
2 of 15 Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop goddess showed off her mile-long legs in this flirty Victoria Beckham purple minidress (shop a similar VB style here). 

3 of 15 Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Superwoman wears VB: true story. Shop Gadot's sleek tuxedo jacket ($1,061; fwrd.com) and trousers ($628; fwrd.com). 

Advertisement
4 of 15 Mr. Exclusive/MEGA

Selena Gomez

In an Instagram post, Victoria Beckham made public her approval of Gomez stepping out in this look from her Pre A/W 2017 line.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

The model looked pretty in purple Victoria Beckham at Time's 2016 100 Gala. 

Advertisement
6 of 15 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Cameron Diaz

Diaz showed off her sculpted gams in this classic gray minidress with a pleated twist ($1,213; net-a-porter.com). 

Advertisement
7 of 15 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo paraded her famous curves in this bright blue one-shoulder gown ($649; barneyswarehouse.com). 

Advertisement
8 of 15 REX/Shutterstock

Sienna Miller

The trend-setting star looked runway-ready in this black and plum checkered gown from Victoria Beckham ($1,404; fwrd.com). 

Advertisement
9 of 15 Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Claire Danes

The Homeland star looked positively radiant in this tweed dress from Victoria Beckham's 2016 Resort Collection. 

Advertisement
10 of 15 Danny Martindale/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 

The English model struck an elegant pose in this flared gray VB minidress paired with a white waist belt and beige pumps. 

Advertisement
11 of 15 sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse

The model showed her support for World AIDS Day in a simple red ribbon-bearing tee Beckham designed. 

Advertisement
12 of 15 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Viola Davis

The Oscar-winner lit up ESSENCE's Black Women In Hollywood luncheon in this ivory Victoria Beckham dress. 

Advertisement
13 of 15 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michelle Williams

Don't rain on her parade! The actress attended an Oscars luncheon in this embellished shirt dress from Victoria Beckham. 

Advertisement
14 of 15 Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

The model glowed in this hot pink knee-length Victoria Beckham dress. 

Advertisement
15 of 15 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

The iconic supermodel looked youthful as can be in this zip-waist Victoria Beckham halter dress. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!