See the Celebrities Who've Slayed in Victoria Beckham's Clothing Line 

Styles may come and go, but celebrities’ love of Victoria Beckham’s timeless clothing line is here to stay.

Becks’ namesake line, which launched in 2008, is one of the most successful celebrity ventures into the business of fashion. Not only is it a commercial hit, but it’s also a red carpet and street style favorite for many A-list stars.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: #NYFW: Victoria Beckham Spring 2016

From Selena Gomez to Gal Gadot, the passion for VB’s unique fashion brand has only gained momentum in its eight-year run. Scroll down below to see (and shop!) your celebrity style crushes’ best ever Victoria Beckham looks.