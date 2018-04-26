14 Times Celebrities Made Us LOL by Wearing Self-Referential Clothing

Isabel Jones
Apr 26, 2018

What’s more awe-inducing than seeing an A-lister in the flesh? Seeing an A-lister step out with total awareness of who they are and the awe they are likely to strike. Celebrities do this is in many ways—civilian photo bombs, shout-outs to their followers, strange public declarations … But the most jarring and hilarious of all is when stars use fashion as their platform.

Whether reminding the public of their names, promoting their own line, or just making an amazing joke, we are obsessed with these celebrity displays of self-awareness.

Here’s a roundup of our favorite stars literally wearing their personal brand on their sleeve. From Kylie Jenner to James Franco, we just can’t get enough of these celebs’ personalized sartorial statements.

Want to jump aboard the name train? Start with a classic monogram.

A note to our famous friends: never change.

1 of 14 BG023/Bauer-Griffin

Cardi B

Cardi B has been taking the year by storm, and what better way to celebrate your own achievements than with a blanket with your name on it? The rapper stepped out to the airport while covered in a bright purple blanket embroidered with "Cardi Gang" and "Cardi B." 

2 of 14 MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Like all of us, the Terminator star understands that there are few people more badass than, well, him. Why not celebrate his own legacy with a T-shirt bearing an illustration of himself? 

3 of 14 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabourey Sidibe

The Precious star proved the importance of being your own fan in a tee displaying a full-body photo of herself.

4 of 14 Splash News

Gigi Hadid

Strutting past Dave & Buster's (?), the model limited her chances of being approached by wearing this hilarious message tee reading "lol ur not zayn malik," which references her famous boyfriend. Note to the masses: DON'T HIT ON GIGI. 

5 of 14 Supplied by WENN

Samuel L. Jackson

He's not Laurence Fishburne.

6 of 14 thekylieshop/instagram

Kylie Jenner

It's Ky-ception! 

7 of 14 Splash News (2)

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel poked fun at her reputation as a fashion world diva in this black message tee. 

8 of 14 Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Jourdan Dunn

The up-and-coming model sported a tee with her first name written below those of top models Naomi (Campbell), Kate (Moss), and Cara (Delevingne). 

9 of 14 jamesfrancotv/instagram

James Franco

Ah, the many faces and personas of James Franco. He wears them well, don't you think?

10 of 14 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rihanna

Bad gal Riri knows how to make a hilariously self-aware joke. 

11 of 14 Kevin Mazur/WireImage (2)

Miley Cyrus

There can never be too much Miley.

12 of 14 caradelevingne/instagram

Cara Delevingne

That's Cara, in case it was unclear. 

13 of 14 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

The self-referential queen strikes once more. This time, she doubled up on personalized items: her tee reads "God created Gigi," while her bomber jacket also bears a "GIGI" label. 

14 of 14 kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner

It's just Kylie being Kylie ...

