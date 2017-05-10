Celebrities Clearly Love Their See-Through Shoes

Remember when Kim Kardashian West stepped out in an oversize denim jacket and a pair of the wildest boots you (at the time) had ever seen? It was shocking. It was liberating. It was the beginning of a new era. Those boots, made for walking and photographing, paved the way for the glorious naked shoe trend that’s been cropping up among Hollywood’s elite.

The translucent shoe is way in this season. Thanks to the fashion savvy of the Kar-Jenner fam and supermodels like Gigi Hadid, the see-through footwear trend can be found at every turn, and we are LIVING for it.

Browse through the images below to shop the look your favorite celebrities can’t get enough of.