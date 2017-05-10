Celebrities Clearly Love Their See-Through Shoes

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Isabel Jones
May 10, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Remember when Kim Kardashian West stepped out in an oversize denim jacket and a pair of the wildest boots you (at the time) had ever seen? It was shocking. It was liberating. It was the beginning of a new era. Those boots, made for walking and photographing, paved the way for the glorious naked shoe trend that’s been cropping up among Hollywood’s elite.

The translucent shoe is way in this season. Thanks to the fashion savvy of the Kar-Jenner fam and supermodels like Gigi Hadid, the see-through footwear trend can be found at every turn, and we are LIVING for it.

VIDEO: 11 Celebrities Who Design Killer Shoe Collections

 

Browse through the images below to shop the look your favorite celebrities can’t get enough of.

 

1 of 14 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen

Our spirit animal, Chrissy Teigen, stepped out in N.Y.C. in late April rocking a perfectly low-maintenance pair of see-through sandals (just that top panel is clear, so minimal foot sweat). Chic, chic, chic! Shop a similar pair of sandals here

Advertisement
2 of 14 Star Max/GC Images

Bella Hadid

The brunette model arrived at a Met Gala after-party wearing a pair of Alexander Wang see-through sandals (shop a similar style here) to complement her sheer chainmail minidress.

3 of 14 George Pimentel/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

Jenner jumped aboard the sheer train at the 2017 Met Gala, pairing her ultra-naked La Perla Haute Couture dress with mesh Christian Louboutin pumps (shop a similar style here). 

Advertisement
4 of 14 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty

Kylie Jenner

The social media starlet stepped out during New York Fashion Week wearing a fabulous embellished and tassle-bearing Balmain dress, which she paired with a pair of what appears to be Lucite Yeezy (season 2) sandals ($595; mytheresa.com)—think adult jellies. 

Advertisement
5 of 14 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Rita Ora 

Ora hit the red carpet in a canary yellow ensemble and trendy see-through booties (shop a similar style here: $130; stevemadden.com).

Advertisement
6 of 14 BG007/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy and John stepped out for date night in coordinating black-on-black, save (of course) for Teigen's see-through Yeezy sandals ($595; mytheresa.com). 

Advertisement
7 of 14 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Tinashe

The singer showed off some serious leg at the 2016 American Music Awards in this set of naked sandals (for a similar pair, shop here: $110; stevemadden.com). 

Advertisement
8 of 14 247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Bella Hadid 

Birthday girl Bella partied in chainmail separates and a set of crazy affordable silver stilleto sandals with lucite heels ($45; publicdesire.com). 

Advertisement
9 of 14 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gabrielle Union

The radiant Being Mary Jane star hit InStyle's annual Golden Globes bash in a plunging color-block dress and black PVC and patent leather sandals ($395; tamaramellon.com). 

Advertisement
10 of 14 Noel Vasquez/Getty

Kendall Jenner

Jenner sat courtside in clear Ego ankle boots (shop a similar style here: $48; forever21.com), which she expertly paired with fishnet stockings and cropped straight-leg jeans. 

Advertisement
11 of 14 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian 

The eldest Kardashian sibs stepped out for Kanye West's Yeezy season 3 fashion show in matching Yeezy sandals ($595; mytheresa.com). 

Advertisement
12 of 14 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Kylie Jenner

The queen of see-through style, Kylie rolled up to the American Music Awards in a daring leather gown and matching Tamara Mellon Frontline sandals ($395; tamaramellon.com). 

Advertisement
13 of 14 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West

Kim KW essentially started the translucent trend when she stepped out in these thigh-high boots (shop a similar pair here: $128; nastygal.com). 

Advertisement
14 of 14 Splash News

Gigi Hadid

Miss Hadid stepped out in N.Y.C. in an all black ensemble and mesh ankle booties (shop a similar pair here: $995; mytheresa.com). 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!