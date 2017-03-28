These Celebrities in Ponchos Will Bring a Smile to Your Face

REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Alamy Stock Photo
Hana Asbrink
Mar 28, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

There are few clothing items as democratizing as a rain poncho. Size-free and shapeless, these hooded vinyl covers are often designed as a one-time, disposable shield against the elements. Function over form to the highest degree. And when we manage to catch a celebrity like G Dubya (above), or our beloved Adele (below) donning such utilitarian garb? Well, we just eat that stuff right up. 

Adele last night 😂☔️#soaked #adele #poncho #adeleauckland #newzealand #adeleponcho

A post shared by Danielle Allan (@danielleallan) on

Nope, no divas here.

Of course, that’s not the first time we've caught a star embrace the functional plastic cover and come down to a relatable level. Scroll through for some of the most fun, unexpected celebrity poncho moments sure to brighten up your day. Somehow, we love them even more for it!

1 of 5 REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

George W. Bush

The 43rd president of the United States had some trouble figuring out how to get the darn poncho over his head during Donald Trump’s inauguration. Naturally, it went viral and naturally, Ellen showed him the way shortly thereafter.

2 of 5 Miguel Villagran/Life Ball/Getty

Diane von Furstenberg

It's hard to imagine the celebrated designer wearing any type of weather-protecting clothing, but sure enough, Diane von Furstenberg had to yield to the T-Mobile-emblazoned poncho during an outdoor benefit. Hey, at least it was a chic shade of pink and she matched the crowd!

3 of 5 Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway

Proving not even royalty is prone to the elements, Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, got a helping hand with a transparent version most of us are familiar with. (Inner voice: "WATCH THE HAIR.")

4 of 5 JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty

Pope Francis

Pope Francis's visit to the Philippines was certainly a momentous one, but it was his joyful participation in the open-air Mass on a wet and windy day that really captured the hearts of his parishioners. His winning smile and the poncho's sunny shade? Total bonus.

5 of 5 Splash News

Gwen Stefani 

The former No Doubt singer rode the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios with a poncho to keep her dry from the attraction's splashes. Naturally, she made it look fabulous with gold bangles and an assortment of jewels.

