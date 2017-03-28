These Celebrities in Ponchos Will Bring a Smile to Your Face

There are few clothing items as democratizing as a rain poncho. Size-free and shapeless, these hooded vinyl covers are often designed as a one-time, disposable shield against the elements. Function over form to the highest degree. And when we manage to catch a celebrity like G Dubya (above), or our beloved Adele (below) donning such utilitarian garb? Well, we just eat that stuff right up.

Adele last night 😂☔️#soaked #adele #poncho #adeleauckland #newzealand #adeleponcho A post shared by Danielle Allan (@danielleallan) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

@adele sang in a poncho in New Zealand in the middle of Cyclone Debbie. Not all heroes wear capes--but she kinda did😆💕 #adele #adeleponcho A post shared by dee garcia (@deegarciaradio) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Nope, no divas here.

Of course, that’s not the first time we've caught a star embrace the functional plastic cover and come down to a relatable level. Scroll through for some of the most fun, unexpected celebrity poncho moments sure to brighten up your day. Somehow, we love them even more for it!