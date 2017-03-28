These Celebrities in Ponchos Will Bring a Smile to Your Face

REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Alamy Stock Photo
There are few clothing items as democratizing as a rain poncho. Size-free and shapeless, these hooded vinyl covers are often designed as a one-time, disposable shield against the elements. Function over form to the highest degree. And when we manage to catch a celebrity like G Dubya (above), or our beloved Adele (below) donning such utilitarian garb? Well, we just eat that stuff right up.
Nope, no divas here.
Of course, that’s not the first time we've caught a star embrace the functional plastic cover and come down to a relatable level. Scroll through for some of the most fun, unexpected celebrity poncho moments sure to brighten up your day. Somehow, we love them even more for it!
