Celebrities Can't Get Enough of This Luxury Designer

Designer label Mansur Gavriel has been a celebrity go-to for quite some time. Their buttery leather bucket bags are the ultimate must-have—adored by everyone from Karlie Kloss to Reese Witherspoon. And oh, that’s just the beginning … Mansur Gavriel is so much more than that iconic bucket bag. These days, the brand’s suede sandals and platform mules are the ultimate wish-list toppers, not to mention the label’s fabulous clutches and totes.

Best of all, co-founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel announced last week that the label will be launching its first-ever ready-to-wear collection in September 2017. Yes, you read that correctly: Mansur Gavriel clothes are a-comin'. Considering the brand's already massive following, we can’t imagine that a ready-to-wear line will be anything less than an overnight obsession.

While we await the next fashion frontier, shop Mansur Gavriel’s classic bags and shoes, modeled by none other than your favorite celebrities.