Celebrities Can't Get Enough of This Luxury Designer

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Isabel Jones
Jan 30, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Designer label Mansur Gavriel has been a celebrity go-to for quite some time. Their buttery leather bucket bags are the ultimate must-have—adored by everyone from Karlie Kloss to Reese Witherspoon. And oh, that’s just the beginning … Mansur Gavriel is so much more than that iconic bucket bag. These days, the brand’s suede sandals and platform mules are the ultimate wish-list toppers, not to mention the label’s fabulous clutches and totes.

Best of all, co-founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel announced last week that the label will be launching its first-ever ready-to-wear collection in September 2017. Yes, you read that correctly: Mansur Gavriel clothes are a-comin'. Considering the brand's already massive following, we can’t imagine that a ready-to-wear line will be anything less than an overnight obsession.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Cross-Body

 

While we await the next fashion frontier, shop Mansur Gavriel’s classic bags and shoes, modeled by none other than your favorite celebrities.

 

1 of 15 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Solange Knowles

The "Cranes in the Sky" singer stepped out during fashion week in tan leather pants, a lime green peacoat, and a moss-colored Mansur Gavriel circle bag (shop it in black: $795; nordstrom.com). 

Advertisement
2 of 15 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Miss Hadid rocked her chic street style with the aid of her Mansur Gavriel leather shoulder bag ($895; nordstrom.com). 

3 of 15 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Karlie Kloss

The model struck a pose in Milan with her leather Mansur Gavriel backpack ($675; nordstrom.com).

Advertisement
4 of 15 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Emma Stone

The La La Land actress strolled about Venice in a pair of brandy Mansur Gavriel sandals (in camello: $395; bergdorfgoodman.com).

Advertisement
5 of 15 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kirsten Dunst

The Fargo actress stepped out in L.A., looking casual-cool with a trendy side braid, high-waist corduroys, and a classic Mansur Gavriel bucket bag ($495; nordstrom.com). 

Advertisement
6 of 15 Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Naomi Watts

The mother of two stepped out in N.Y.C. with her trusty and incredibly stylish companion: a Mansur Gavriel leather backpack ($675; nordstrom.com). 

Advertisement
7 of 15 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kerry Washington

In light-wash jeans and a V-neck tank, the Scandal star looked simply stunning while out in L.A. Washington capped off her understated ensemble with a suede Mansur Gavriel clutch (in navy: $695; barneys.com) and a metallic blue nail. 

Advertisement
8 of 15 Nicholas Hunt

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP, reigning queen of shimmer, stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing a silvery gown, gold booties from her personal line ($346; zappos.com), a tailored blazer, and a suede Mansur Gavriel clutch ($695; barneys.com). 

Advertisement
9 of 15 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Alicia Vikander

The Oscar-winning actress opted for a breezy looking during her time at the Venice Film Festival. Vikander put her best foot forward in a tie-dye inspired dress and a pair of blue Mansur Gavriel double-strap sandals ($475; mytheresa.com). 

Advertisement
10 of 15 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Margot Robbie

The talented Aussie hit the airport in a plunging wrap dress, a tiny Gucci shoulder bag (shop a similar style here: $1,190; net-a-porter.com), and a pair of Elle Woods-worthy pink Mansur Gavriel platform mules ($510; matchesfashion.com). 

Advertisement
11 of 15 Team GT/GC Images

Sienna Miller

The actress and style icon paired her chic navy summer dress with low-heel sandals and a classic Mansur Gavriel saddle bag ($975; farfetch.com). 

Advertisement
12 of 15 Splash News

Reese Witherspoon

The savvy business woman and acclaimed actress kicked it casual on an L.A. outing in a pair of jeans, white sneaks, a button-up shirt, and a buttery Mansur Gavriel tote bag ($525; nordstrom.com).

Advertisement
13 of 15 Splash News

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Brazilian model showed off her flair for brights in an electric tie-dye jacket, ripped jeans, and a tan Mansur Gavriel bucket bag (shop a similar style here: $495; nordstrom.com). 

Advertisement
14 of 15 Photographer Group/Splash News

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model and airport style icon stepped out in West Hollywood wearing a camel coat, pewter fedora, and a pale pink Mansur Gavriel bucket bag ($610; nordstrom.com). 

Advertisement
15 of 15 Splash News

Miranda Kerr

The supermodel prepared for takeoff at LAX in a cornflower blue mini dress, trendy white sneakers, and a classic Mansur Gavriel bucket bag ($495; nordstrom.com). 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!