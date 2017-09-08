10 Celebrities Who Showed Off Their Every Curve in Latex Ensembles

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Olivia Bahou
Sep 08, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Kim Kardashian West caused audible gasps when she showed up to Tom Ford’s spring 2018 New York Fashion Week show in a strapless, curve-hugging latex number (above), but she’s far from the only star to turn heads while wearing the unforgiving material.

From red carpets to award show stages, many a celeb has chosen to make a statement with a skintight latex number. Take Beyoncé, for example, whose sheer Givenchy number at the 2016 Met Gala was bold enough to land her on many a best-dressed list. And that wasn’t even her only plastic ensemble to write home about last year: Queen Bey took the stage during her Formation tour in a latex red bodysuit that rivaled even Britney Spears’s “Oops! ... I Did It Again” jumpsuit.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Looks Like Barbie in a Skintight Latex Dress at Tom Ford

Keep scrolling for 11 more stars who know that beauty (and headline-making ensembles) is pain, thanks to these latex dresses.

1 of 11 Taylor Hill/Getty

Beyoncé

Queen Bey rocked this sheer Givenchy number at the 2016 Met Gala.

2 of 11 Greg Doherty/Getty

Hailey Baldwin

The model stole the show in a strapless red latex Meshki minidress ($80; meshki.com) that hugged her every curve.

3 of 11 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Perry's latex gumball dress at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards in 2010 left little to the imagination.

4 of 11 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicki Minaj

The queen of rap takes a lot of fashion risks, but her Barbie pink latex bra top and hot pants just might be her most daring one yet.

5 of 11 Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage

Beyoncé

Bey rocked the Formation World Tour in a latex ruffled bodysuit and matching shiny thigh-high boots.

6 of 11 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star took the stage at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards in a crimson latex dress with ruffled sleeves that reminded us of Beyoncé's neckline.

7 of 11 Kevin Winter/Getty

Fergie

The singer performed at an event in L.A. wearing a plunging latext bodysuit that hugged her every curve.

8 of 11 Denise Truscello/WireImage

Khloé Kardashian

The reality star showed off the effects of her insane fitness routine in a plunging pink plastic dress.

9 of 11 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Paris Hilton

Hilton's been rocking latex since before it was big, as evidenced by this photo of her in a black curve-hugging mini.

10 of 11 Jason Merritt/Getty

Miley Cyrus 

The singer wore a pink minidress that read "Do It" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

11 of 11 Scott Barbour/Getty

Kim Kardashian West

Kim's 2017 NYFW latex dress was not her first run-in with the material: The reality star made headlines with this plunging light pink number back in 2014.

