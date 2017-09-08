10 Celebrities Who Showed Off Their Every Curve in Latex Ensembles

Kim Kardashian West caused audible gasps when she showed up to Tom Ford’s spring 2018 New York Fashion Week show in a strapless, curve-hugging latex number (above), but she’s far from the only star to turn heads while wearing the unforgiving material.

From red carpets to award show stages, many a celeb has chosen to make a statement with a skintight latex number. Take Beyoncé, for example, whose sheer Givenchy number at the 2016 Met Gala was bold enough to land her on many a best-dressed list. And that wasn’t even her only plastic ensemble to write home about last year: Queen Bey took the stage during her Formation tour in a latex red bodysuit that rivaled even Britney Spears’s “Oops! ... I Did It Again” jumpsuit.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Looks Like Barbie in a Skintight Latex Dress at Tom Ford

Keep scrolling for 11 more stars who know that beauty (and headline-making ensembles) is pain, thanks to these latex dresses.