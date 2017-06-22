Celebrities Are Obsessed with This Retro Accessory

Isabel Jones
Jun 22, 2017

Believe it or not, the fanny pack is having a resurgence. Not only is the formerly dorky hip-hugging purse-belt no longer a fashion faux pas, it’s actually become a celebrity staple. Every modern icon—from Kendall to SJP, has hit the street or red carpet in some extravagant designer-version of the once maligned accessory.

Scroll down below to see your favorite celebrities slaying the trend like it’s their job—I mean, it kind of is…

Kourtney Kardashian

The fanny pack queen paired her go-to Chanel piece with light-wash skinny jeans, black booties, and a plunging silk top ($540; shopspring.com). 

Katie Holmes

Holmes was spotted on the set of The Gift in Montreal wearing relaxed skinny jeans, beige flats (shop a similar style here), and a black zip-up sweater, an on-trend fanny pack clinging to her waist.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey was among the first to prove the power of the fanny pack in the 2011 music video for her nostalgic single "Party."

Kate Hudson

On the cutting edge, as per usual, Hudson arrived at LAX, strutting through security in a stylish leather fanny pack (shop a similar look here). 

Jared Leto

Rocking a bare chest and enviable ombre, the Oscar-winner took to the desert in patterned leggings and a bright red fanny pack (shop a similar look here). Like most things adopted by Leto (jury's still out on the man bun), we are HERE FOR IT. 

Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey is not the manny pack proponent we were expecting, but he sure makes the trend look good. 

Fergie

What's more Fergalicious than a Chanel fanny pack? Literally nothing. Shop a similar quilted fanny pack here

Kendall Jenner

Kendall is the reigning queen of the fanny pack, TRUST (shop a similar look here). 

Sophia Richie

Looking to up the sophistication of your lewk? A Louis Vuitton fanny pack is the perfect finishing touch, take it from Sophia Richie. 

Kate Bosworth

You know it's hip when Kate Bosworth takes it out on the town. 

Sarah Jessica Parker

A true icon, SJP made Carrie B. proud when she stepped out in the chic Chanel statement piece before it was even cool (circa 2014). 

Kim Cattrall

SJP isn't the only Sex and the City alum mad for the ~hip~ trend. 

Rihanna

Clad in denim-on-denim, RiRi took to the streets of N.Y.C. in a blinged-out Joyrich dollar sign-laden fanny pack. 

Rachel Zoe

The designer hit the red carpet in a purple snakeskin bag belt (shop a similar look here). 

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourt looked polished and prim in a delicate Chanel fanny pack. 

Kendall Jenner

The model mixed prints in a plaid romper and LV-emblem fanny pack. 

Will.i.am

The manny pack has never looked cooler than when resting on the hip of the former Black Eyed Pea. 

Kendall Jenner

A fanny pack x mom jeans is always a good idea (especially when one of them is Chanel). 

The Rock

No fanny pack gallery is complete without this gem. 

