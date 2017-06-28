10 Hysterical Photos of Celebrities Trying Their Best at Sports

Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Alexandra Whittaker
Jun 28, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Sports can be fun for everyone, whether you're a spectator or a recreational player. That's why when celebrity non-athletes step up to the plate, fans tend to go wild. 

Whether it's Justin Bieber riding around in a golf cart, or Prince William goofing off with his baby cousin on a rugby field, celebrities playing sports are fun to watch and can lead to some camera-worthy moments. That's why we rounded up some of our favorite stars who choose to leave it all out on the field when they play. 

These celebrities may not have the sports prowess of pro athletes, but they still get a solid A for effort. Scroll through some of our favorite pictures of stars doing the very best they can at sports. Game on! 

1 of 10 Martin Hunter/Getty

Kate Middleton—Cricket

We're not sure if she won the cricket match, but she's definitely taking home MVP of facial expressions.

2 of 10 Europa Press/Getty

Elsa Pataky—Tennis

She shouldn't sweat this one, because don't where that tennis ball went either. 

3 of 10 Jun Sato/ WireImage

Mariah Carey—Baseball

It's all about form, Mariah, it's all about form.

4 of 10 Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton—Soccer

The royal so nice, we listed her twice. How could we not? She's literally levitating on the field. 

5 of 10 Ian Gavan WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William—Tennis

We couldn't just list Middleton by herself when Prince William is making faces like this. 

6 of 10 JonSooHoo/Los Angeles Dodgers/Getty

Elle Fanning—Baseball

She gets extra props for playing in a skirt. 

7 of 10 David Becker/GEtty

Sir Elton John—Tennis

Few people will ever look as psyched as John scoring a point at a Las Vegas charity tennis event.

8 of 10 Noel Vasquez/BET/Getty

Justin Bieber—Basketball

If you don’t hang off the rim after you dunk, did you even really dunk?

9 of 10 Peter Kramer/NBC/Getty

Kim Kardashian—Basketball

We think she had a little bit of help with this one.

10 of 10 Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Sophia Bush—Baseball

She's almost got it!

