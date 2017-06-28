10 Hysterical Photos of Celebrities Trying Their Best at Sports

Sports can be fun for everyone, whether you're a spectator or a recreational player. That's why when celebrity non-athletes step up to the plate, fans tend to go wild.

Whether it's Justin Bieber riding around in a golf cart, or Prince William goofing off with his baby cousin on a rugby field, celebrities playing sports are fun to watch and can lead to some camera-worthy moments. That's why we rounded up some of our favorite stars who choose to leave it all out on the field when they play.

These celebrities may not have the sports prowess of pro athletes, but they still get a solid A for effort. Scroll through some of our favorite pictures of stars doing the very best they can at sports. Game on!