See All the Stars at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Getty Images
Isabel Jones
Apr 30, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

New York City’s annual Tribeca Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday evening with a slate of high-profile premieres and after-parties in Manhattan’s most luxurious locales.

Among the A-listers getting their film festival fill was Sarah Jessica Parker, who celebrated the premiere of her film Blue Night alongside husband Matthew Broderick at an after-party hosted by Nespresso at the Ainsworth on Thursday evening.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

 

On Friday evening, the cast of Duck Butter gathered at an intimate event hosted by Cîroc at Bar Gonzo. Friends of the cast and crew—including Riz Ahmed, Aubrey Plaza, and Michael Cera—celebrated the film's Tribeca premiere alongside stars Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa. 

Tessa Thompson and Lily James shared a fun-filled evening at The Ace Hotel on Saturday, where Broad City’s Ilana Glazer and The Crown’s Matt Smith were also in attendance.

RELATED VIDEO: Is MoviePass Worth It?

Across town, Christina Hendricks and Egg co-star Alysia Reiner enjoyed champagne and sushi at an after-party at TAO Downtown hosted by IMDbPro, while Annette Bening and Saoirse Ronan toasted to the premiere of The Seagull at a gathering hosted by Bulleit at Mailroom in the financial district.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Scroll down below to see all the stars that stepped out for the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

1 of 44 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Claire Danes

at a Tribeca Talk with director Lesli Linka Gatter on April 26. 

Advertisement
2 of 44 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Noomi Rapace

at the premiere of Stockholm on April 19.

3 of 44 John Lamparski/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton

at the premiere of Westworld on April 19.

Advertisement
4 of 44 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer

at a special screening of Scarface on April 19.

Advertisement
5 of 44 Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

John Legend and Sara Bareilles

at John Legend's Tribeca Talks: Storytellers event on April 19. 

Advertisement
6 of 44 Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Jennifer Morrison and Alex Pettyfer

at the pre-screening cocktail party for Back Roads on April 20. 

Advertisement
7 of 44 Pacific Press/Getty Images

Clémence Poésy and Antonio Banderas

at the premiere of Genius: Picasso on April 20. 

Advertisement
8 of 44 Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

at the premiere of Genius: Picasso

Advertisement
9 of 44 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza and Alia Shawkat

at the after-party for Duck Butter on April 20.

Advertisement
10 of 44 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

 Bradley Cooper and Robert DeNiro

at a Tribeca Talk on April 21. 

Advertisement
11 of 44 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Annette Bening

at the premiere of The Seagull on April 21. 

Advertisement
12 of 44 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

at the premiere of The Seagull on April 21. 

Advertisement
13 of 44 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Christina Hendricks

at the Egg after-party on April 21. 

Advertisement
14 of 44 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

at the premiere of Jonathan on April 21. 

Advertisement
15 of 44 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ansel Elgort

at the premiere of Jonathan on April 21. 

Advertisement
16 of 44 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Lily James

at the premiere of Little Woods on April 21. 

Advertisement
17 of 44 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

at the premiere of Little Woods on April 21. 

Advertisement
18 of 44 Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Matt Smith 

at the premiere of Mapplethorpe on April 22. 

Advertisement
19 of 44 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz

at the premiere of The Miseducation of Cameron Post on April 22. 

Advertisement
20 of 44 Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Sasha Lane

at the premiere of The Miseducation of Cameron Post on April 22. 

Advertisement
21 of 44 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emily Mortimer

at the premiere of To Dust on April 22. 

Advertisement
22 of 44 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

at the premiere of To Dust on April 22. 

Advertisement
23 of 44 Pacific Press/Getty Images

Lea Seydoux 

at the premiere of Zoe on April 22. 

Advertisement
24 of 44 Rob Kim/Getty Images

Clara and Ewan McGregor

at the after-party for Zoe on April 22. 

Advertisement
25 of 44 Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Katie Holmes

at the 13th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artist Dinner on April 23.
Advertisement
26 of 44 Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

Maude Apatow

at the 13th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner on April 23.
Advertisement
27 of 44 John Lamparski/Getty Images

Jemima Kirke

at the premiere of All These Small Moments on April 24.

Advertisement
28 of 44 John Lamparski/Getty Images

Molly Ringwald

at the premiere of All These Small Moments on April 24. 

Advertisement
29 of 44 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

at the premiere of Disobedience on April 24.

Advertisement
30 of 44 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

at the premiere of Disobedience on April 24.

Advertisement
31 of 44 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Sebastian Lelio and Marisa Tomei

at the Disobedience after-party on April 24. 

Advertisement
32 of 44 Brian Ach/Getty Images

Zosia Mamet

at the premiere of Sweetbitter on April 26.

Advertisement
33 of 44 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Judith Light

at the premiere of RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee on April 26. 

Advertisement
34 of 44 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Maya Hawke 

at the premiere of Little Women on April 27.

Advertisement
35 of 44 Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

at the premiere of The American Meme on April 27.

Advertisement
36 of 44 Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

at the premiere of The American Meme on April 27.

Advertisement
37 of 44 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton

at the premiere of The American Meme on April 27.

Advertisement
38 of 44 ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker 

at a Tribeca Talk on April 27. 

Advertisement
39 of 44 Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Viola Davis 

at a screening of The Last Defense on April 27. 

Advertisement
40 of 44 Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Natalie Dormer

at the premiere of Picnic at Hanging Rock on April 28. 

Advertisement
41 of 44 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino

at a Time's Up panel on April 28. 

Advertisement
42 of 44 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

at a Time's Up panel on April 28. 

Advertisement
43 of 44 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

at a Time's Up panel on April 28. 

Advertisement
44 of 44 Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

at the Tribeca portrait studio on April 28.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!