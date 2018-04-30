See All the Stars at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

New York City’s annual Tribeca Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday evening with a slate of high-profile premieres and after-parties in Manhattan’s most luxurious locales.

Among the A-listers getting their film festival fill was Sarah Jessica Parker, who celebrated the premiere of her film Blue Night alongside husband Matthew Broderick at an after-party hosted by Nespresso at the Ainsworth on Thursday evening.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

On Friday evening, the cast of Duck Butter gathered at an intimate event hosted by Cîroc at Bar Gonzo. Friends of the cast and crew—including Riz Ahmed, Aubrey Plaza, and Michael Cera—celebrated the film's Tribeca premiere alongside stars Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa.

Tessa Thompson and Lily James shared a fun-filled evening at The Ace Hotel on Saturday, where Broad City’s Ilana Glazer and The Crown’s Matt Smith were also in attendance.

Across town, Christina Hendricks and Egg co-star Alysia Reiner enjoyed champagne and sushi at an after-party at TAO Downtown hosted by IMDbPro, while Annette Bening and Saoirse Ronan toasted to the premiere of The Seagull at a gathering hosted by Bulleit at Mailroom in the financial district.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Scroll down below to see all the stars that stepped out for the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.