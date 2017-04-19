18 Celebrities Who Know Mom Is Always the Best Red Carpet Date

By Olivia Bahou
Updated: Apr 24, 2019 @ 10:56 am
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jeff Vespa/WireImage

While we assume celebrities have nerves of steel, red carpets can admittedly be daunting for even the most A-list star. There are hoards of press lined up to get an interview, screaming fans trying to grab your attention, and photographers looking for the perfect shot. So who better to take as your date than the woman who’s been helping you get through the most terrifying of events since the day you were born?

These 18 celebrities know that taking mom as your date is always the right answer. From Orlando Bloom to Justin Timberlake, Charlize Theron to Rihanna, these stars are repeat offenders when it comes to choosing mother over a significant other as their red carpet companion, from their very first movie premiere to their umpteenth award show. "Sorry hun, but mom's got dibs on the Oscars," we can just imagine Bradley Cooper telling Irina Shayk.

Keep scrolling for 18 stars you didn’t know were total momma’s boys (and girls!).

Leonardo DiCaprio

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Bradley Cooper

John Shearer/Invision/AP; Jim Spellman/WireImage

George Clooney

Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ben Affleck

Jim Smeal/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Justin Timberlake

Bill Davila/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur/WireImage (2)
Matthew McConaughey

Steve Granitz/WireImage (2)

Taylor Swift

Denise Truscello/WireImage; Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS

Ryan Gosling

Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Charlize Theron

Brenda Chase/Hulton Archive/Getty; Ethan Miller/WireImage

Justin Bieber

Larry Busacca/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Brad Pitt

Hulton Archive/Getty; Matt Sayles/AP Photo
Miley Cyrus

Mirek Towski/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Johnny Depp

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone

Kevork Djansezian/Getty; Larry Busacca/Getty
Rihanna

David Livingston/Getty; Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Chris Evans

Jason Merritt/Getty; Earl Gibson III/Getty

Katy Perry

Jesse Grant/Getty; D. Dipasupil/FilmMagic
