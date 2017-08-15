31 Celebrities Who Are Still Friends with Their Exes 

We’re all too familiar with the nationwide hurt that follows a bitter celebrity breakup. Between J. Biebs and Selena, T-Swift and Calvin Harris, and the late, great Brangelina—America has borne witness to a great deal of bad blood.

Thankfully, the vicious breakup trend seems to be on its way out among Hollywood’s elite. These days, it’s all about the friendly split.

Though their relationship ended in 2015, Andrew Garfield still names Emma Stone the one person he’d bring with him if he were stranded on a desert island. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin actually go on family vacations together—they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their “conscious uncoupling” with a trip to Mexico.

Amicable exes are in for 2018, y’all! Through thick and thin, these former celebrity couples know how to support each other and respect the union they once shared. Check out our 15 favorite celebrity exes in the game.