31 Celebrities Who Are Still Friends with Their Exes 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Isabel Jones
Aug 15, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

We’re all too familiar with the nationwide hurt that follows a bitter celebrity breakup. Between J. Biebs and Selena, T-Swift and Calvin Harris, and the late, great Brangelina—America has borne witness to a great deal of bad blood.

Thankfully, the vicious breakup trend seems to be on its way out among Hollywood’s elite. These days, it’s all about the friendly split.

Though their relationship ended in 2015, Andrew Garfield still names Emma Stone the one person he’d bring with him if he were stranded on a desert island. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin actually go on family vacations together—they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their “conscious uncoupling” with a trip to Mexico.

Amicable exes are in for 2018, y’all! Through thick and thin, these former celebrity couples know how to support each other and respect the union they once shared. Check out our 15 favorite celebrity exes in the game.  

1 of 16 Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

In August 2017, six months following their breakup, Orlando and KatyKat were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert. According to sources on the premises, the former couple was engaging in some more-than-friends type behavior—but for now we'll chalk it up to a mutual love of Ed Sheeran. 

Advertisement
2 of 16 heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum and Seal 

As committed co-parents of four, Heidi and Seal haven't let their 2014 split cloud their judgment when it comes to their kids. The pair enjoy a working relationship as well—Heidi recently welcomed her ex as a guest host on America's Got Talent

3 of 16 Samir HusseinSamir Hussein/WireImage

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

Bella, the luckiest ex-girlfriend alive, was serenaded by her former beau while walking the Victoria’s Secret runway in Paris last November—meaning, she was gliding across the world’s stage in the most luxurious lingerie in the game. Audiences weren’t sure what to make of the moment (Awkward run-in? Sign of reconciliation?), but Hadid cleared up the confusion, taking to Instagram to publicly praise her ex’s performance: “Thank you @theweeknd for being the best and most incredible performer on the planet. You KILLED it, as always.” Fingers crossed that Selena Gomez’s January makeout scandal won’t create any waves in Bella and The Weeknd’s well-balanced acquaintance-ship.

Advertisement
4 of 16 Colin Young-Wolff /Invision/AP

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

The co-parents can be credited as the founding members of the amicable exes club after their “conscious uncoupling” in early 2014. Paltrow has gone as far as to liken her relationship with her ex-husband to that of brother and sister.

Advertisement
5 of 16 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

After breaking their engagement in July of 2016, Gaga and her Chicago Fire beau kept fans at the edge of their seats, begging for a romantic reunion. Though the likelihood of such a scenario seems vague, Gaga has gone on record to share the pair’s undying feelings for one another: "He's been my lover and a friend for so long," she said. "We love each other. That's it."

Advertisement
6 of 16 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Despite the tabloid frenzy that followed this longtime couple’s decision to call it quits in 2015, both have made it incredibly clear that they planned to remain in each other’s lives. The pair, who share three children, spends holidays together and even goes on solo dinner dates. During an interview in December 2016, Affleck called Garner “the greatest mom in the world.” We're not crying, you're crying!

Advertisement
7 of 16 Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis 

“I never had to split up vacations or split up birthdays,” Rumer Willis said of her parents’ 2000 divorce. “They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit.” #CoParentingGoals (To. The. Max.).

Advertisement
8 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake

After parting ways over a decade ago, both stars (now married) have remained on good terms. Diaz and Timberlake even reunited to co-star in Bad Teacher (2011), an experience the actress says “really wasn’t a big deal.” Diaz continued to praise her former flame, calling the chart-topping musician “a genius comedian.”

Advertisement
9 of 16 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie

When it comes to the father of Duff’s son (NFL-player Mike Comrie), the former Disney Channel star "wouldn’t choose anyone else to co-parent with.” She and Comrie are “really good friends and care a lot about each other.” This is what dreams are made of, no?

Advertisement
10 of 16 David Livingston/Getty

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom

Their 5-year-old son, Flynn, is the North Star for both of these celebrity parents. Kerr and Bloom have agreed to live near each other for the sake of being “close as a family.” Icing atop the amicable cake, Flynn reportedly gets along well with both Kerr’s Snapchat founder fiancé, Evan Spiegel, and Bloom’s girlfriend of one year, Katy Perry.

Advertisement
11 of 16 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

When Stone won her first Golden Globe at the 2017 ceremony, Garfield sprung to his feet to deliver a standing ovation. It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type moment, but his reflexive support made the actor’s loyalties very clear.

Advertisement
12 of 16 Walter McBride/Getty

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson 

The beloved pair ended their 10-year relationship in July 2016, only to stir reconciliation rumors when they were spotted out together just a month later. In the following days, Kruger and Jackson were also photographed sharing a sweet embrace at LAX. It looks like these exes are destined to be friends forever.

Advertisement
13 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

J.Lo and her superstar ex are on incredibly good terms since their 2011 divorce. Not only have they been collaborating on family matters—successfully co-parenting their twins, Max and Emme, 8—they’ve also been focusing on the shared interest that brought them together in the first place: music. Anthony serves as executive producer for Lopez’s upcoming Spanish language album. The duo even shared a friendly kiss onstage at the Latin Grammys! Though Lopez is reportedly dating Drake, we’re certain that Marc and Jen will remain on friendly terms.

Advertisement
14 of 16 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImages

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novack

The Office alums have copped to sharing a relationship at some point during the NBC series’s run. Years later, the pair remains close, both as friends and colleagues. Back in 2015, Kaling told InStyle: “My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status." We’ll take it, Mindy.

Advertisement
15 of 16 Primo Barol/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

The longtime couple’s September split was emotionally game-changing-level sadness echoed throughout the world), but thankfully, these exes are friendly as can be. In December, Schreiber quelled our nerves when he spoke of Watts to CBS This Morning: “We’re parents together, so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what… We’re very close. Hopefully, that never changes, and I don’t think it will.” 

Advertisement
16 of 16 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Reese and Ryan remain on good terms following their 2007 divorce and their two children remain the couple’s top priority. In 2014, Phillippe shared a sweet anecdote about a walk Reese, Ryan, and the kids took through Central Park: "We were reminiscing then because we shot a lot of Cruel Intentions [there], so there we were with Ava and Deacon talking, and they were tripping out on the fact that we were there shooting a movie before they were even a thought in our minds." 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!