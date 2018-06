Stars Who've Exercised Their Right to Vote in 2016

Celebrity culture is so ingrained in our day-to-day that it’s no shock when our favorite actors, singers, and personalities exert their influence on real-world issues and choices that fall outside the entertainment spectrum. And one of Hollywood’s favorite causes is getting out the vote.

For more than 25 years, Rock the Vote has employed the cultural influence of America’s brightest stars—from Kendall Jenner to Wiz Khalifa—in the hopes of encouraging potential youth voters.

Beyond celeb-driven organizations like Rock the Vote, social media has made it easier for celebrities to support causes on their own terms. This election season, people with a far-reaching voice are making sure their words are heard and their “I Voted” stickers are seen.

Stars from every corner of the entertainment industry are pushing the vote harder than ever before—though some have pushed a bit too hard (ahem, Justin Timberlake). Regardless, the intentions have been good and the concern is inspiring.

