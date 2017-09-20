20 Celebrities Who Can't Be Bothered to Hold Their Own Umbrellas

Raymond Hall/Getty
Isabel Jones
Sep 20, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Our strongest counter argument for celebrities being “just like us” is also the simplest: If you pay someone to hold your umbrella for you, we probably don't have a lot in common.

That being said, we’re not sure we’d say no to a professional umbrella holder (is that their job title?) if one were offered.

The phenomenon is pretty hilarious. Can you imagine a situation in which you’re loaded down and it’s raining hard enough that you’re rendered both unable to hold your own umbrella and desperate enough to hire someone to do it for you??? Of course, most of the stars aren’t actually carrying anything.

Scroll down below to see 19 of your faves combating the elements with a little bit of hired help.

1 of 20 Raymond Hall/Getty

Emma Stone

The Oscar winner posed for photos on her way to the set of The Late Show in N.Y.C. Luckily, someone was standing by to hold her umbrella during the photo opp—otherwise, who knows what could've happened?!

Advertisement
2 of 20 Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate is carrying her own cup of coffee—she can't handle an umbrella too. Plus, the color would totally ruin the vibe of her all-black lewk. 

3 of 20 Gotham/Getty

Rita Ora 

Not sure what's preventing her from holding her own umbrella, but Rita's killing it in that shade of green. 

Advertisement
4 of 20 Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

No shade, but Joy would've carried her own umbrella... 

Advertisement
5 of 20 Getty

Reese Witherspoon

No one who looks this good should ever even be aware that there's an umbrella in her presence. 

Advertisement
6 of 20 Getty

Jennifer Lopez

Rain's one thing, but snow?!?

Advertisement
7 of 20 Getty

Barack Obama

OK, this one we actually kind of understand... 

Advertisement
8 of 20 Getty

Paris Hilton

What's even the point of being Paris Hilton if you don't have someone to carry your umbrella for you? 

Advertisement
9 of 20 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate Middleton

If only we had an umbrella-bearing phantom hand at our beck and call.

Advertisement
10 of 20 Getty

Rihanna

RiRi has too much pride to let someone fully hold her umbrella—she'll settle for teamwork. 

Advertisement
11 of 20 Josiah Kamau/Getty

Kim Kardashian West

No Louboutin-wearer should ever be held responsible for their own shelter from the elements. 

Advertisement
12 of 20 Getty

Beyoncé Knowles

If there's anyone who really doesn't need a professional umbrella-holder, it's Beyoncé. She could probably hold five open umbrellas, do the can-can, and sing the national anthem all at once (while 9-months pregnant, in heels).

Advertisement
13 of 20 Gotham/Getty

Priyanka Chopra

Alex Parrish would NOT approve. 

Advertisement
14 of 20 Josiah Kamau/Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 

We'll admit, it looks cool on Rosie. 

Advertisement
15 of 20 Getty

Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman

No matter which way you cut it, an umbrella just isn't a chic red carpet accessory. 

Advertisement
16 of 20 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Megan Fox

Girl's wearing sweatpants and sneakers—we think she probably could've handled the umbrella. 

Advertisement
17 of 20 AFP/Getty

Serena Williams

THAT LITTLE BOY'S FACE. 

Advertisement
18 of 20 Alessio Botticelli/Getty

Cameron Diaz

In her defense, Diaz does look supremely grateful for the gesture. 

Advertisement
19 of 20 Raymond Hall/Getty

Jennifer Lopez

TBH, I'd hold J.Lo's umbrella for her if she asked. 

Advertisement
20 of 20 MCT/Getty

Justin Bieber

The Biebs can't be expected to hold an umbrella, walk, and carry on a phone conversation at the same time! 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!