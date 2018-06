Jennifer Aniston's commitment to the fight against breast cancer doesn't end with Five, the anthology of short films she co-directed with Demi Moore and Alicia Keys, exploring the impact of breast cancer on women's lives. She recently designed the Reach For The Moon Tee, donating 100% of the proceeds to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Here, Aniston is seen in a new PSA to promote the T-shirt.