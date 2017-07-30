Celebrities Can't Get Enough of the Christian Dior Sheer Gown

In case you didn’t know: Underwear is in. No, we’re talking about the #MyCalvins campaign (though that’s still going strong). This time around, we’re talking about Christian Dior and those see-through, skivvy-exposing evening gowns—there’s just no way you haven’t seen them. A-list stars are wearing them everywhere, from Fashion Week to the Cannes Film Festival to movie premieres. It’s haute couture, only getting hauter.

VIDEO: See Bella Hadid Posing for InStyle's August Cover

Take Bella Hadid, for example. Your resident It Girl Model and street style icon loves the Dior silhouette so much, she’s worn it out on at least three separate occasions (once even sans bra). Then you have Emma Watson who layered hers over a nude slip. Oh, and let’s not forget about Kate Hudson, Dianna Agron, and Amanda Steele and their proclamation of love for Christian Dior via the house’s logo-emblazoned boxer briefs (the undies legit read CHRISTIAN DIOR J’ADIOR). Chic knickers—that’s fashun, people.

Keep scrolling to see celebrities stunning in sheer Christian Dior dresses.