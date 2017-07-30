Celebrities Can't Get Enough of the Christian Dior Sheer Gown

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Kim Duong
Jul 30, 2017 @ 10:45 am

In case you didn’t know: Underwear is in. No, we’re talking about the #MyCalvins campaign (though that’s still going strong). This time around, we’re talking about Christian Dior and those see-through, skivvy-exposing evening gowns—there’s just no way you haven’t seen them. A-list stars are wearing them everywhere, from Fashion Week to the Cannes Film Festival to movie premieres. It’s haute couture, only getting hauter.

VIDEO: See Bella Hadid Posing for InStyle's August Cover

 

Take Bella Hadid, for example. Your resident It Girl Model and street style icon loves the Dior silhouette so much, she’s worn it out on at least three separate occasions (once even sans bra). Then you have Emma Watson who layered hers over a nude slip. Oh, and let’s not forget about Kate Hudson, Dianna Agron, and Amanda Steele and their proclamation of love for Christian Dior via the house’s logo-emblazoned boxer briefs (the undies legit read CHRISTIAN DIOR J’ADIOR). Chic knickers—that’s fashun, people.

Keep scrolling to see celebrities stunning in sheer Christian Dior dresses.

 

1 of 14 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

BELLA HADID

The model celebrated Dior Beauty's The Art of Color with Peter Philips in a sheer nude ensemble complete with a bold choker necklace and mini sequined bag.

2 of 14 GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty

BELLA HADID

The model celebrated Christian Dior's 70th anniversary in a stunning black tulle gown with allover metallic polka dots, Dior underpinnings, a top handle bag, and retro-inspired sunglasses.

3 of 14 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

CHIARA FERRAGNI

The The Blonde Salad blogger was spotted during Paris Fashion Week in a floral-embroidered black tulle number with flowing split sleeves, classic black pumps, and metallic gold jewelry.

4 of 14 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

TK AND CIPRIANA QUANN

The stylish twins stepped out for Paris Fashion Week in coordinating Dior looks complete with black accessories and Dior SoReal Pop sunglasses.

5 of 14 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

ANNE HATHAWAY

Anne Hathaway attended the 2016 Guggenheim International Gala in a jaw-dropping, bead-embroidered Dior gown.

6 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

AMANDA STEELE

The Youtube star gave us major cool girl vibes at the Christian Dior Cruise 2018 show, pairing her Dior look with an oversized trench coat slung off the shoulders, of course.

7 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

BANKS

The musician also attended the Dior Cruise show, wearing a sheer gown with risqué cutouts and darling ruffled sleeves.

8 of 14 James Devaney/WireImage

CHARLIZE THERON

Charlize Theron was a total badass at the The Fate of the Furious premiere in her Dior look complete with OTK boots and layers of metallic jewelry.

9 of 14 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

SIENNA MILLER

Sienna Miller wore a charming daisy-embroidered number to the The Lost City of Z premiere.

10 of 14 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

NICOLE KIDMAN

Nicole Kidman wore a dreamy Dior gown with whimsical embroidered illustrations to the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

11 of 14 David Livingston/Getty

KATE HUDSON

Kate Hudson accessorized her Dior look with a floral brooch pinned at her waist and a red velvet clutch.

12 of 14 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

DIANNA AGRON

Dianna Agron kept up with the logomania trend when she stepped out in this Dior ensemble.

13 of 14 Dave Benett/Getty

EMMA WATSON

Fun fact: Emma Watson's gown originally had thin spaghetti straps instead of a sheer, high neckline when it was sent down the runway.

14 of 14 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

BELLA HADID

Bella Hadid was basically naked in this glimmering, crystal-embellished gown.

