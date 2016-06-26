Celebrities Share Memories of the Late Bill Cunningham

Renowned street style photographer Bill Cunningham was a major influence in the fashion and entertainment industries alike, and his passing has been felt by all the celebrities who had the pleasure of meeting him. Many stars took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic photographer and express their condolences to his family.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell reflected back on her long-standing relationship with Cunningham. On Instagram, she wrote, "Dear Bill Cunningham, got to know you since #1986, you always had the biggest smile that would light up a city, always called me kid when I was way beyond one." Campbell noted that events like the Met Gala simply won't be the same without him snapping pictures.

Actress and designer Sarah Jessica Parker expressed similar sentiments, noting that an essential piece of the city will be missing. She wrote, "You and your great big gorgeous smile will be terribly missed Mr. Cunningham. It was a gift to know you and witnessing you work a sublime memory."

Fashion designer and stylist Rachel Zoe shared a collage of the photographer in his signature blue jacket and recounted her first memory of meeting Cunningham: "I will never forget this kind beautiful soul who snapped my pic outside my first fashion show in 1993 and introduced himself and said "well hello child I'm Bill Cunningham may I take your picture?" All I recall is asking him why? And then wanting to give him a hug because he was so sweet."

Gigi Hadid, the 21-year-old model and relative newcomer to the fashion industry, took to Instagram to post her own experiences with the "fashion icon," as she called him.

"I remember being almost starstruck the first time Bill stepped in front of me with his camera on the street," Hadid wrote. "I was honored. He's told incredible, iconic, real-life fashion stories with his photos, and his spirit will live forever in the industry."

Model Joan Smalls kept her tribute short and sweet: "#RIP #BillCunningham The most gentle man and incredible talent."

Cunningham's influence reached outside the fashion world, as well. Actress Anne Hathaway posted snapshot of herself and the photographer, writing "RIP #BillCunningham. A true gentleman and wonderful artist. You will be missed xx."

Drew Barrymore shared a selfie of herself and Cunningham, too, penning a heartfelt message in the caption.

"ALL HAIL BILL CUNNINGHAM! He was a legend. One of a kind. Beyond special and unique," Barrymore wrote. "Every time I would see him at an event with his camera I would watch him and marvel. He put so many beautiful images into the world and saw people and fashion in a way that will always be iconic to him."

Cunningham certainly touched the lives of many stars, and his iconic work will never be forgotten.