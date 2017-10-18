8 Celebrities Who Use Sex Toys—and Own It

Whether you're a Rabbit kind of gal, or prefer a hands-free experience, one thing is certain—your favorite sex toy has been there for you through the good times and, well, mostly the good times.

For some, that pal stays tucked away, talked about with only an inner circle. But badass stars like Rihanna, Eva Longoria, and, yes, the late, great Carrie Fisher don't hide the fact that they have a sex toy hidden in their underwear drawer like the rest of us. Because isn't self-love the greatest love of all?

Below, we put together a list of 8 celebs who own their sexual pleasure—and the tools that help them achieve it. Stars, they're just like us, right?

1 of 8 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rihanna

Proof that Rihanna would be the coolest shopping buddy ever: According to The Sun, the star spent roughly $1,500 at Lovestore in Paris, picking up candles, lingerie, handcuffs, and a few toys. 

2 of 8 Walter McBride/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga

Back in 2009, the star kept it real with The Sun about single life. "I am single and a workaholic and very lonely, but I'm good. Me and my vibrator are very happy," she said. Girl, same. 

3 of 8 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyoncé

One definite thing we have in common with Queen Bey? She too spends an insane amount of money at the Babeland sex toy store—though Beyoncé's definitely tops our total. According to The Huffington Post, the star and husband Jay-Z reportedly dropped $6,000 at the retailer, picking up a few top-of-the-line essentials, with some items that were even gold-plated. 

4 of 8 Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Barbara Walters

While on the topic of self-love during an episode of The View, Walters confessed that she uses a toy called "The Selfie." The anchor later admitted she was kidding, but co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sherri Shepherd wouldn't quite let the joke die. "Barbara keeps saying 'I do not have a vibrator,' but you know what you're getting for Christmas and Valentine's Day?" Shepherd retorted. 

5 of 8 Barry King/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

"I didn’t begin enjoying sex until I started masturbating. Before that, I really wasn’t sexual. I bought my first vibrator three years ago," the star said in an interview with SELF. "It’s a shame I didn’t discover it sooner. Now I give Rabbit vibrators to all my girlfriends. They scream when they unwrap it. The best gift I can give them is an orgasm." File Eva Longoria under the greatest friend of all time. 

6 of 8 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Carrie Fisher

Yet another reason why Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were the absolute best? The Star Wars icon confessed in her memoir that her mother, Reynolds, was responsible for gifting her one of her first sex toys. 

"[One] Christmas my mother bought both my grandmother and myself vibrators! As unusual as a gift like this sounds, you have to admit that they are ideal stocking stuffers," Fisher wrote in Wishful Drinking. "I mean, you can fit the vibrator into the long top part of the stocking and still be able to get another cute little gift in the toe!"

7 of 8 Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

It was a practical joke played on the star by one of her friends, but in true J. Law fashion, she didn't hold back in retelling a story on Conan about how a hotel maid found a box of butt plugs under her bed. "Somebody as a joke bought me a bunch of butt plugs. It's a long story, so I had a copious amount of butt plugs in all different kinds of colors, and the maid was coming so I was like, 'Oh, I'll just shove this under the bed so she doesn't see all these butt plugs,' " Lawrence said. "So then I came back, and all of them were brought out of the bed and were in this beautiful display on my bedside table."

8 of 8 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Alicia Silverstone

In a post on OpenSky.com, Silverstone wrote a few lines endorsing The Leaf Vibrator by Swan ($120; opensky.com). "Ok, ladies—sometimes it’s nice to have a little extra … something … when you’re getting it on (solo, with your partner … whatever floats your boat)," wrote Silverstone. "I like that they look natural and feminine, like leaves and flowers, not scary."

