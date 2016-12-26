Christy Turlington, Madonna, and Others Remember George Michael

Musician George Michael died on Dec. 25, 2016 at the age of 53.
“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Michael’s publicist confirmed to Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE.
Celebrities and friends took to social media to share memories of the late singer.
I never told him (mainly because I thought I'd freak him out) but #georgemichael has always been such an influence on me. As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know...Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts...may you rest in peace.
As you can tell from my face, this was one of the best days of my life, meeting #GeorgeMichael the day we filmed video footage for "Feeling Good". I know every single word of every Wham! and George Michael song, I'm a total superfan. He sent me a handwritten letter once that's been in a glass case ever since! I had several "pinch myself" moments with him over the years, one, thanks to Sharon Stone who called to invite me over for an intimate party for his birthday one year, a night I never forgot...and then the time I sat with his dad to watch his concert in Vienna, and the time I brought my family and friends to see his show, and we were all so emotional! And then my heart goes out to his longtime friend my dear @kathyjeung, who always tolerates that I can't help but tell everyone that's she is the goddess in the "I Want Your Sex" video. George was always lovely with me, and I think his voice (especially live in concert) was absolutely incredible and always moved me to tears. I'm so grateful that he gave me some of his time, and mostly grateful for all the ways his music helped me through my life. My heart is broken that he's gone today.