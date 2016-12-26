Christy Turlington, Madonna, and Others Remember George Michael

Peter Still/Redferns
Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 26, 2016 @ 10:45 am

Musician George Michael died on Dec. 25, 2016 at the age of 53.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Michael’s publicist confirmed to Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE.

Celebrities and friends took to social media to share memories of the late singer.

It's a blue Christmas without you #GeorgeMichael Thank you for your soulful music and open heart 🙏🏽

A photo posted by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on

I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by another tragic loss. R.I.P. dearest Georgy. #GeorgeMichael #ripgeorgemichael

A photo posted by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) on

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW?

A video posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to George Michael's family.

A photo posted by Duran Duran (@duranduran) on

#ripgeorgemichael

A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

#RIP George Michael....still one of my all time fashion icons! 🙏🏼

A photo posted by Alana Hadid (@lanzybear) on

Dear George the angels will love you We will miss you

A photo posted by @helenmirren on

As you can tell from my face, this was one of the best days of my life, meeting #GeorgeMichael the day we filmed video footage for "Feeling Good". I know every single word of every Wham! and George Michael song, I'm a total superfan. He sent me a handwritten letter once that's been in a glass case ever since! I had several "pinch myself" moments with him over the years, one, thanks to Sharon Stone who called to invite me over for an intimate party for his birthday one year, a night I never forgot...and then the time I sat with his dad to watch his concert in Vienna, and the time I brought my family and friends to see his show, and we were all so emotional! And then my heart goes out to his longtime friend my dear @kathyjeung, who always tolerates that I can't help but tell everyone that's she is the goddess in the "I Want Your Sex" video. George was always lovely with me, and I think his voice (especially live in concert) was absolutely incredible and always moved me to tears. I'm so grateful that he gave me some of his time, and mostly grateful for all the ways his music helped me through my life. My heart is broken that he's gone today.

A photo posted by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

