Christy Turlington, Madonna, and Others Remember George Michael

Musician George Michael died on Dec. 25, 2016 at the age of 53.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Michael’s publicist confirmed to Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE.

Celebrities and friends took to social media to share memories of the late singer.

It's a blue Christmas without you #GeorgeMichael Thank you for your soulful music and open heart 🙏🏽 A photo posted by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:10pm PST

I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by another tragic loss. R.I.P. dearest Georgy. #GeorgeMichael #ripgeorgemichael A photo posted by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:55pm PST

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? A video posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

Feeling very honored to have been part of #GeorgeMichael's #Freedom90 video. His bravery inspired all of us. RIP George 💔 A video posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:08pm PST

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to George Michael's family. A photo posted by Duran Duran (@duranduran) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:42pm PST

RIP #georgemichael as a young girl, I would dance around my room, with a grin on my face,listening to George Michael. May you find peace and #freedom A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:17pm PST

#ripgeorgemichael A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:21pm PST

As all my favorite legends and icons continue to pass away until the very end of the year 😞 #rip George Michael #ihateyou2016 A photo posted by Soo Joo (@soojmooj) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:54pm PST

#RIP George Michael....still one of my all time fashion icons! 🙏🏼 A photo posted by Alana Hadid (@lanzybear) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:49pm PST

Dear George the angels will love you We will miss you A photo posted by @helenmirren on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:54pm PST

I loved George Michael so much. This is awful. RIP George. One of my all time favorites and a fucking icon. #listenwithoutprejudice A photo posted by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:49pm PST

#GM had a voice that would transport u, he was the finest singer/songwriter of his generation & has left the best of himself 4 us. RIP GM xx pic.twitter.com/Gjcp55Chei — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

Omg #GeorgeMichael noooo! No No No No No! We have lost too many beautiful souls this year. #rip you will be greatly missed. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 25, 2016

Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael- this child of the 80s is stunned and so sad- I grew up w you. #GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/Zio4V6FGYl — Peter Som (@PeterSom) December 25, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

Another beautiful talent taken away. Rest in power @GeorgeMichael. 2016 is just brutal. — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) December 26, 2016

Sad news on Christmas...2016 takes George Michaels. I did a photo shoot with him once. If you can find the shots please post them? #peace — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) December 26, 2016