Over-50 Bikini Babes

Jane Asher
Feb 02, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

You know what they say: age is just a number—and these ladies are living proof. All over 50, and all still rocking bikini bodies at their backyard pools and on gorgeous beach vacations.

From Elle MacPherson and Cindy Crawford, to Kris Jenner and Sharon Stone, these women are looking more incredible than ever in their teeny bikinis and aren't afraid to show off their hot bods on Instagram and in real life. After all, MacPherson's nickname in her heyday was "The Body," and she still deserves that title today.

All these women are giving us some serious #fitspo, and encouraging us to get to the gym before summer hits: it's all about toning those abs!

Scroll down below to take a look at the hottest women over 50 rocking their bikini bods.

Elizabeth Hurley

The 51-year-old mom-of-one looks absolutely stunning in this bikini shot, and even has her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Christie Brinkley

Brinkley always seems to be on a gorgeous beach vacation and puts her flawless bod to good use, rocking sexy one pieces and bikinis, like this purple and green patterned number, paired with a chic sarong and beach hat. You would never guess the mom-of-three is 63 years old. 

Elle MacPherson

Elle "The Body" MacPherson is staying true to her nickname, looking as fab as ever in this teeny black bikini. The 52-year-old mom-of-two even has her own lingerie line, appropriately called Elle MacPherson Body.

Demi Moore

Three kids later, the 54-year-old actress (center) looks better than ever, and possibly even better than she did in 1996's Striptease. 

Kris Jenner

Would you ever guess that this woman, who turned 61 back in November, has birthed six children?! Neither would we. Plus, the Kar-Jenner matriarch has her daughters, and her 36-year-old boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to keep her feeling young. Not to quote Mean Girls, but, "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom," (sorry, we had to). 

Goldie Hawn

While she's not technically wearing a bikini here, this one-piece is pretty sexy. Plus, Hawn is 71 years old (yes, you read that right) and still looking seriously flawless. Kate Hudson, you have some great genes. 

Cindy Crawford

The iconic model takes great care of her body, so it's no surprise here that she still rocking the two-pieces at age 50. 

Sharon Stone

The 58-year-old actress has three kids, an impressive career, and rock hard abs, as proven by this at-home bikini 'gram. 

