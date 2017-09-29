12 Celebrities Riding the Subway Like Regular People

Think your favorite stars only get from point A to point B in massive SUVs with tinted windows and an army of bodyguards? Think again.

Sure, Hollywood’s best-known may drive themselves around Southern California if that’s what they call home, but those living in New York City—or any other major metropolitan area with solid public transportation—know that when it’s time to rush, there’s only one way to get somewhere quickly: the subway.

That’s why for years, celebrities, like all of us, have been refilling their paper subway passes and swiping to hop on the train with the millions of people who do so regularly. Meryl Streep has done it in a floral dress. Emma Roberts does so wielding a backpack. Hillary Swank takes time to check her phone. And even the late, great King of Pop Michael Jackson has gone underground.

Don’t believe us? We’ve got proof.

Scroll to see big-time celebrities riding the subway.

1 of 11 Philip Ramey/Corbis

Lindsay Lohan

2 of 11 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Emma Roberts

3 of 11 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Maggie Gyllenhaal

4 of 11 Frederic Meylan/Sygma/Getty

Christy Turlington

5 of 11 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Hilary Swank

6 of 11 William LaForce Jr./NY Daily News Archive/Getty

John F. Kennedy Jr.

7 of 11 Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

Andrew Garfield

8 of 11 Philip Ramey/Corbis

Matthew Broderick

9 of 11 Ron Galella/WireImage

Michael Jackson

10 of 11 Scott Gries/Getty

Tom Cruise

11 of 11 Ray Tamarra/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris

