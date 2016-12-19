13 Celebs to Follow on Instagram Who Go Absolutely Bananas for Christmas

Most days of the year, I appear human, but once the clock strikes midnight on Thanksgiving night, I transform into my true form: a Christmas elf. To me, the holiday season is best spent snuggling up with loved ones, gathering thoughtful gifts under the tree, and baking until your kitchen is covered in flour.

And I’m not the only one: It seems that Hollywood is filled with kindred Christmas spirits. From Taylor Swift’s elf costume (above) to Kylie Jenner’s gravity-defying Christmas tree and Mariah Carey’s glittery red and gold ensembles, these celebs are spreading the holiday spirit, one festive ‘gram at a time.

So if you’re in need of a little extra Christmas cheer (or prefer your Instagram feed to be exclusively holiday-themed content in the month of December, as I do), give these 13 celebs a follow. You’ll be glad you did.

1 of 13 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The Kar-Jenners do everything big, and Christmas is no exception. Take a look at Kylie's massive Christmas tree or makeup-themed holiday treasures for proof that sometimes more is more.

2 of 13 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey

Along with taking over our holiday playlist, we're also gladly letting Carey dominate our Instagram feed. Expect to find glam shots from her Christmas concerts, as well as adorable snaps with her 5-year-old twins, Roc and Roe.

3 of 13 katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry

Perry is encouraging us to embrace our most basic self this holiday season, and we're not objecting.

4 of 13 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The mom-of-three turned her Californian backyard into a snowy scene to go sledding with her little ones. That's dedication.

5 of 13 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

Like most things the Draper James founder touches, her social media feed is cheery and bright this holiday season. Give her a follow if you need some ideas on sprucing up your holiday decor.

6 of 13 kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson

The American Idol winner will put your Christmas tree to shame.

7 of 13 sarahmgellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Is Sarah Michelle Gellar actually a Christmas elf? The actress has transformed her feed into a winter wonderland, even scoring a pic with Santa himself.

8 of 13 nph/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris

Harris is the Christmas gift we all need, surprising passerbys with presents (and hugs!) in front of this massive tree. Check out his heart-warming feed for even more small acts of kindness this holiday season.

9 of 13 vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens is the Christmas fangirl before heading home for the holidays, celebrating with her girl squad in velvet party attire and matching Christmas jammies, natch. 

10 of 13 drewbarrymore/Instagram

Drew Barrymore

If your ideal situation is sipping vino by the Christmas tree and a roaring fire, Barrymore is your girl.

11 of 13 lucyhale/Instagram

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star is a crafting expert, spending her holiday season baking cookies, making ornaments, and cuddling with her adorable pup.

12 of 13 alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

This Victoria's Secret model isn't letting her world travel stop her from celebrating the season. She's spread the Christmas cheer from London to California and even the Bahamas.

13 of 13 taylorswift/Instagram

Taylor Swift

Swift's Christmas 'grams are so good, they're bound to go viral. After all, who could forget this elf costume or her snowman masterpiece with Calvin Harris and brother Austin Swift. Tune in to see what Instagram gold she comes up with this season.

