13 Celebs to Follow on Instagram Who Go Absolutely Bananas for Christmas

Most days of the year, I appear human, but once the clock strikes midnight on Thanksgiving night, I transform into my true form: a Christmas elf. To me, the holiday season is best spent snuggling up with loved ones, gathering thoughtful gifts under the tree, and baking until your kitchen is covered in flour.

And I’m not the only one: It seems that Hollywood is filled with kindred Christmas spirits. From Taylor Swift’s elf costume (above) to Kylie Jenner’s gravity-defying Christmas tree and Mariah Carey’s glittery red and gold ensembles, these celebs are spreading the holiday spirit, one festive ‘gram at a time.

VIDEO: The Royal Family: Ugly Christmas Sweater Edition

So if you’re in need of a little extra Christmas cheer (or prefer your Instagram feed to be exclusively holiday-themed content in the month of December, as I do), give these 13 celebs a follow. You’ll be glad you did.