23 Times Celebrities Were Mommy-Shamed

Life in the spotlight isn't always all it's cracked up to be. While there are of course perks that come along with being a star, there's a major downside to fame—especially for celebrity moms. It seems like every other day we read about another actress, model, or singer being mommy-shamed for doing something that critics deem "inappropriate," "wrong," or "irresponsible." The judgment runs deep, and, unfortunately, run rampant on each and every social media platform.
Luckily, many of these moms clap back and show their haters who's boss. But the truth is, no one's safe when it comes to the Internet trolls. Everyone from Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen to Reese Witherspoon and Victoria Beckham have come under fire, and whether they're being attacked for their personal parenting choices or—as is more often the case—just for living their lives, there's no limit as to how far critics will go. Scroll down for 23 times that celebrities have been mommy-shamed.
