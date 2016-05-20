You Won’t Believe How Many Celebs Have Been Married More Than Once

Getty Images (2)
You know what's even better than a gorgeous celebrity wedding? Two gorgeous celebrity weddings. Just like us mere mortals, celebrities occasionally (OK, more than occasionally) get remarried, which means double the wedding pleasure double the wedding fun. Find out which of your favorite celebs have said "I do" for round two. (And in some cases, round three and four...)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement