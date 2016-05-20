You Won’t Believe How Many Celebs Have Been Married More Than Once

Mehera Bonner
May 20, 2016

You know what's even better than a gorgeous celebrity wedding? Two gorgeous celebrity weddings. Just like us mere mortals, celebrities occasionally (OK, more than occasionally) get remarried, which means double the wedding pleasure double the wedding fun. Find out which of your favorite celebs have said "I do" for round two. (And in some cases, round three and four...)

Eilzabeth Taylor

Soooo, Elizabeth Taylor was married eight times. Let's run down the list, shall we? First there was Conrad Hilton Jr. (yes, that Conrad Hilton). Then, there was actor Michael Wilding, producer Mike Todd, entertainer Eddie Fisher, actor Richard Burton, actor Richard Burton again (yep, two times, people), Senator John Warner, and finally Larry Fortensky, a construction worker. Is it safe to assume that this icon liked weddings?

Brad Pitt

Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston before Angelina Jolie nabbed his heart, but to be fair, Angie also had a few marriages behind her. She was married to Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller!

Mariah Carey

Where to begin? Mariah's first marriage was to Columbia Records president, Tommy Mottola. When that didn't work out, she got together with Nick Cannon and had DemBabies (aka Monroe and Moroccan). Now, the elusive chanteuse is engaged to billionaire James Packer, and it's safe to assume their wedding will be out-of-this world spectacular.

Kim Kardashian

Before she was married to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian enjoyed an infamous 72-day marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries. Oh, and let's not forget about her brief union with music producer Damon Thomas when she was just 19.

Demi Moore

Demi kicked off her trifecta of marriages with a wedding to musician Freddy Moore, which lasted just five years. After that good time, the gorgeous actress said "I do" to Bruce Willis, got divorced, married Ashton Kutcher, and got divorced again.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer's most famous love connection was definitely Ben Affleck, but they broke off their relationship before walking down the aisle. She did, however, marry the three following lucky guys: Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore recently announced her split from third husband Will Kopelman, but she was married twice before they walked down the aisle. Her ex-husband's include Tom Green and Jeremy Thomas.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise was married to Mimi Rogers before he got hitched to Nicole Kidman. He then married Katie Holmes, and—sigh—we all know how that ended. (Spoiler alert: not well.)

Madonna

Madonna and Sean Penn made it official back in the '80s, and after that relationship hit the breaks, she tied the knot with Guy Ritchie. Ultimately, they broke up and are currently fighting over custody of their 15-year-old son, Rocco.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears married her childhood bestie, Jason Alexander, for a total of 55 hours (epic), and then got hitched to Kevin Federline in a super classy ceremony featuring track suits. Memories.

Kate Winslet

Kate is currently married to Ned Rocknroll (yes, that's his real name), but prior to their love connection she married director Jim Threapleton and director Sam Mendes. Third time's a charm, right?

