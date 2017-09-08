These 14 Celebrities Look So Much Like Their Dogs, It's Scary

mingey/Instagram
They say that people often look like their pets, and for these 14 celebrities, the adage really holds true. Take Amanda Seyfried and her dog Finn, for example. The Australian Shepard mix and his human look so much alike, they often get confused about which one is actually the celebrity. Finn even has his own Instagram account filled with cute photos the two snuggling:
Goofing around:
And playing tourist:
If this photo of Finn isn’t a dead ringer for Amanda Seyfried, we don’t know what is:
Keep scrolling for celebs who look just like their furry friends.
VIDEO: 17 Instagrams Who Prove Taylor Swift's Cats Are the Best
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement