These 14 Celebrities Look So Much Like Their Dogs, It's Scary

They say that people often look like their pets, and for these 14 celebrities, the adage really holds true. Take Amanda Seyfried and her dog Finn, for example. The Australian Shepard mix and his human look so much alike, they often get confused about which one is actually the celebrity. Finn even has his own Instagram account filled with cute photos the two snuggling:

#bowtiefashion

A post shared by Finn Seyfried (@finnsite) on

Goofing around:

We love Earth

A post shared by Finn Seyfried (@finnsite) on

And playing tourist:

A post shared by Finn Seyfried (@finnsite) on

If this photo of Finn isn’t a dead ringer for Amanda Seyfried, we don’t know what is: 

Influenced by @jennychohair

A post shared by Finn Seyfried (@finnsite) on

Keep scrolling for celebs who look just like their furry friends.

1 of 14 liamhemsworth/Instagram

Liam Hemsworth and Tani

Hemsworth has his rescue pup's expression down.

2 of 14 joshgroban/Instagram

Josh Groban and Sweeney

These two even have the same hairdo.

3 of 14 AFP/Getty

Michelle Obama and Bo

We're not sure which one of them we'd like to hang out with more.

4 of 14 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal and Atticus

Is it just us, or do Jake and his pup have the same sly smiles?

5 of 14 mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Emu

These two have more in common than their two-toned hair.

6 of 14 Theo Wargo/Getty

Ryan Gosling and George

George is just as handsome as his owner.

7 of 14 LUCAS/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Lady Gaga and Fozzi

Like Gaga, this pup knows the importance of a great blowout.

8 of 14 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and Puddy

Chrissy and her pup seem to share the same hobbies, too.

9 of 14 oliviawilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde and Paco

#LongHairDontCare.

10 of 14 emmyrossum/Instagram

Emmy Rossum and Pepper

This celebrity-pet duo looks so alike, it's scary.

11 of 14 mingey/Instagram

Amanda Seyfried and Finn

At this point, Finn might be more famous than Seyfried.

12 of 14 Splash News

Jeff Goldblum and Woody

If Goldblum ever needs a stunt double, Woody could probably fill in fine.

13 of 14

Katy Perry and Nugget

Little Nugget might be more pampered than her famous mom.

14 of 14 chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler and Chunk

Chunk looks just as chill as we imagine Handler to be.

